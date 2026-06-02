The date for the 2027 Challenge Cup final has now been confirmed for Saturday, June 5, with the men’s and women’s competitions once again concluding with a double header.

It will also be the fifth year in a row that the women’s final has been played at Wembley Stadium, after moving to the capital in 2023.

This is a week later in the schedule than this year’s, which took place on Saturday, May 30, but once again clashes with the UEFA Champions League final at Atletico Madrid’s Metropolitano Stadium.

2027 Challenge Cup final confirmed ahead of seminal date

However, this comes with the contract between the RFL and the Football Association (FA), the governing body that owns Wembley Stadium, set to expire next season.

The Challenge Cup final has been played at the new Wembley in all but one of the years since it was opened in 2007, with the 2022 fixture between Wigan Warriors and Huddersfield Giants being played at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

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While the new Wembley was being built, the likes of Twickenham Stadium, the Principality Stadium in Cardiff and Edinburgh’s Murrayfield Stadium were also used to host finals.

There have once again been growing calls to move the Challenge Cup final away from Wembley, following yet another disappointing attendance for the 2026 showpiece between Wigan Warriors and Hull KR, which Matt Peet’s side won 40-10.

56,383 was the official recorded attendance for Saturday’s final, far smaller than the expected tally of 60,000 and the lowest gate for a final between two English-based sides at the national stadium since 1945-46. That does not include the 2020 and 2021 finals, which were affected by COVID-19, nor the 2018 final in which Catalans Dragons won.

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