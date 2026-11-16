Australia dominate Rugby League World Cup Team of Tournament

The curtain has come down on the 2026 Rugby League World Cup: and though there have plenty of debate around the tournament, we’ve seen some remarkable individual displays.

After much discussion at LoveRugbyLeague towers, we’ve managed to settle on our Team of the Tournament, and you probably won’t be surprised to learn it’s dominated by winners Australia.

With four nations represented, here is our chosen 13…

Reece Walsh (Australia)

Reece Walsh celebrates Australia’s opening win in the 2026 Rugby League World Cup over New Zealand

Walsh essentially had a one-on-one battle with Kalyn Ponga right the way through the tournament. It was the Kiwi that scooped the Golden Boot award, but the Kangaroos star gets the nod for us having been an absolute menace this autumn. Impossible to stop at times with the ball in hand, his five tries tell a story of their own, but he excelled on every metric. So good!

Jamayne Isaako (New Zealand)

Isaako only grabbed three tries in the tournament, and they all came in the same game against the Cook Islands, so we can hear the shouts that Tom Trbojevic should be included instead. But Isaako’s contributions went beyond tries. His goal-kicking was a major asset for the Kiwis, and so too were the yards he made out of backfield to lay the platform for others to wreak havoc during their run to the final.

Bradman Best (Australia)

Best wasn’t called upon for the opening game of the tournament against the Kiwis, but more than made his mark across the four games which followed: including a sterling showing in the final. His physicality shone through and helped to create plenty of opportunities for those around him. That assist for Tom Trbojevic late on in the final was a work of art, by the way!

Casey McLean (New Zealand)

Casey McLean in action for New Zealand in the 2026 Rugby League World Cup

Frighteningly, McLean is only 20. It’s a crying shame his final was ended prematurely by a failed HIA, because the youngster has enjoyed a phenomenal tournament. Nine tries scored, including one in the final, and almost 700 metres chalked up. Not just one of the tournament’s breakout stars, but one of the best performers full stop in the World Cup.

Jack Bostock (Australia)

Bostock had never played an international game before the World Cup, but announced his arrival with a hat-trick against the Kiwis in the opener and went on to score a further six tries, including two in the final against the same opponents as he was named player of the Match. Those tries were the rewards for some sensational metre making, chalking up over 167 per game on average!

Cameron Munster (Australia)

Named the Player of the Series last autumn as the Kangaroos whitewashed England 3-0 in the Ashes, Munster picked up where he left off on the international stage. His ability to take control of games has been an invaluable asset this autumn, with his kicking game excellent. A combination of creativity and composure underline his influence, with some remarkable statistics recorded despite sitting out of one group game against Fiji.

Jahrome Hughes (New Zealand)

Jahrome Hughes in action for New Zealand in the 2026 Rugby League World Cup

Hughes was a key figure for the Kiwis and was the architect behind their run to the final, in truth. His ability to threaten the line and either make it count himself or tee others up to do so has been evident throughout the tournament. Like most in a New Zealand shirt, the playmaker will probably be disappointed with his performance in the final, but he can hold his head high having enjoyed a sterling autumn campaign with assists aplenty.

James Fisher-Harris (New Zealand)

Fisher-Harris was by far and away the Kiwis’ best-performing forward in Sunday’s final, and probably takes that award for the tournament on the whole, too. The powerhouse was destructive with the ball in hand, making more than 110 metres per game on average, and opposition defences couldn’t contain him.

Harry Grant (Australia)

Grant is another of Australia’s key men, and shone right the way through the World Cup. As was the case in last year’s Ashes Series, his speed around the ruck was matched with almost perfect distribution: and though he only grabbed one try of his own, the importance of his contributions on both sides of the ball can’t be overlooked. One of the very best nines in the world.

Junior Paulo (Samoa)

Junior Paulo in action for Samoa in the 2026 Rugby League World Cup

Paulo had a leading role in Samoa’s run to the semi-finals, using every bit of his experience to help overpower both France and Papua New Guinea before running Tonga close in the final game of the group stage. Samoa relied on him to bring others into the game, and on the other side of the ball, he got through a huge defensive workload. The semi-final defeat to the Kangaroos was a step too far for Ben Gardiner’s side, but Paulo can reflect fondly on an impressive tournament.

Liam Martin (Australia)

Martin, now the quickest try-scorer in Rugby League World Cup final history, grabbed two tries in Sunday’s final: and those felt like just rewards for the work he had put in throughout the tournament in areas that often get overlooked. The back-rower stood tall in defence whenever required and was damaging when he got the ball in hand, getting the nod here over team-mate Jacob Preston.

Haumole Olakau’atu (Tonga)

Olakau’atu put in a remarkable shift for Tonga as they beat England in their opener, with two tries scored that day, and was consistently at that level for what remained of their campaign up until the semi-finals: with a remarkable offload ability. There was some stern competition for this spot, but the Manly Sea Eagles star gets the nod from us.

Isaah Yeo (Australia)

Isaah Yeo in action for Australia in the 2026 Rugby League World Cup

Kangaroos boss Kevin Walters admitted after the final that skipper Yeo walked into his squad despite some injury issues this year, and there’s no doubting that was the right choice. What a player the Penrith Panthers man is to have in your ranks, paving the way with his own performances before you even consider his leadership skills.

Over 100 metres made per game on average in the tournament and a tackle efficiency above 95%. Yeo’s inclusion here to round this Team of the Tournament off was a no-brainer, though a passing mention must be given to New Zealand’s Erin Clark, sensational in his own right this autumn.