2026 Rugby League World Cup qualifying latest as tournament line-ups near completion

Every spot in the 2026 Rugby League World Cup will have been claimed by November 9 – across the men’s, women’s and wheelchair tournaments respectively.

There are still a handful of spots up for grabs, and the final few qualifying games to progress into next autumn’s tournament taking place across Australia and Papua New Guinea are taking place over the next few weeks.

Here’s a handy round-up of those, split between the men’s, women’s and wheelchair tournaments for ease.

2026 Men’s Rugby League World Cup – 2 out of 10 spots left to be filled

Eight spots were handed out to the nations that reached the quarter-finals of the most recent World Cup in 2022: Australia, England, Fiji, Lebanon, New Zealand, Papua New Guinea, Samoa and Tonga.

As the the only full-member nations of the IRL for their respective confederations, the Cook Islands (Asia-Pacific), Jamaica (Americas) and South Africa (Middle East-Africa) automatically advanced into the second round of qualifying.

France meanwhile won the European first round qualifying campaign last autumn to book their place in what should have been a World Series between the four nations with two spots up for grabs in next year’s World Cup.

But with no suitable bids to host said World Series received, it has instead been decided that two play-off games will decide who gets the last two spots at the World Cup, split across the two hemispheres.

France host Jamaica in Albi on October 25 in the Northern Hemisphere play-off, while the Cook Islands and South Africa square off in Sydney on November 9 in the Southern Hemisphere play-off.

That will come as a curtain raiser to the men’s and women’s Pacific Cup finals, forming part of a triple-header Down Under.

In those play-off games, it is winner takes all.

Northern Hemisphere: France v Jamaica – October 25, 2025 – Stadium Municipal d’Albi, France Southern Hemisphere: Cook Islands v South Africa – November 9, 2025 – Western Sydney Stadium, Australia Accordingly, here’s the line-up in full for the 2026 Men’s Rugby League World Cup… In alphabetical order Australia

England

Fiji

Lebanon

New Zealand

Papua New Guinea

Samoa

Tonga

France OR Jamaica

Cook Islands OR South Africa

2026 Women’s Rugby League World Cup 202- 1 of 8 spots left to be filled

In the women’s game, a World Series between the four eligible nations was able to be arranged, with Americas play-off winners Canada acting as hosts in Brampton.

The Ravens lost their semi-final to Fiji, who qualified as the Asia-Pacific runner-up after losing last year’s Pacific Cup final, 48-0 earlier this week.

Ireland meanwhile qualified for the World Series by ending as the play-off winners in a tournament consisting of European group runners-up.

Their World Cup dreams are over though having lost out 10-0 to Nigeria, the Middle East-Africa winners, at the semi-final stage of the World Series.

Accordingly, the World Series final is winner takes all for a spot at the World Cup next year, and will see Fiji go up against Nigeria this weekend.

World Series Final: Fiji v Nigeria – October 26, 2026 – Terry Fox Stadium, Canada

Accordingly, here’s the line-up in full for the 2026 Women’s Rugby League World Cup…

In alphabetical order

Australia

England

France

New Zealand

Papua New Guinea

Samoa

Wales

Fiji OR Nigeria

2026 Wheelchair Rugby League World Cup – all 8 spots filled

The eight teams contesting the 2026 Wheelchair Rugby League World Cup have already been confirmed, and have been since September 10.

When the tournament was first announced back in 2023, Australia, England, France and Wales were all guaranteed their spots having made up the semi-finals in the most recent World Cup back in 2022.

Back in April this year, the United States and New Zealand were then awarded their spots as representatives of The Americas and Asia-Pacific respectively.

Four other European Rugby League representatives then had to submit applications for the last two available spots in the World Cup, with Ireland and Scotland coming out on top.

Accordingly, here’s the line-up in full for the 2026 Wheelchair Rugby League World Cup…

In alphabetical order