Liam Martin grabbed the fastest-ever try in a Rugby League World Cup final to help Australia on their way to a fourth consecutive triumph, beating New Zealand 32-12 at the Suncorp Stadium in Sunday’s showpiece.

The Kangaroos had won three World Cups on the spin prior to Sunday, beating different opponents in each of those finals: New Zealand in 2013, England in 2017 and Samoa in 2022.

Kevin Walters’ side have now written their names into the history books, delivering the World Cup to Australia in style with a dominant performance in a final which most expected to be much closer.

Penrith Panthers ace Martin scored after just 84 seconds in Brisbane though to set them on their way, and having gone on to win comfortably, Australia are the champions of the world once again.

Record smashed as Australia win Rugby League World Cup final

Martin’s opening try came after New Zealand kicked out on the full to start the game, and broke a record which had only been set a couple of hours prior by a fellow Australian.

In the 2026 Women’s Rugby League World Cup final, Jillaroos star Jaime Chapman grabbed the opening try with just 125 seconds played – but her record did not last long thanks to Martin.

The Kiwis did not collapse following that early blow in the men’s showpiece, and got back on level terms through Casey McLean, one of their shining stars throughout the tournament.

A chance to go ahead was passed up by Stacey Jones’ side soon after that though when Jeremy Marshall-King made a forward pass as the try-line beckoned, and the Kangaroos made them pay.

Within minutes, Jack Bostock was over at the other end, and once Cameron Munster had tagged on a penalty to make it 12-6, converted tries from both Bradman Best and Martin followed before the break.

Martin’s second of the showpiece on the stroke of half-time was the killer, stretching the score out to 24-6, and the Kiwis’ misery was compounded four minutes into the second half as they allowed Tom Trbojevic to dot the ball down in the corner after some nice footwork from Reece Walsh.

Ronaldo Mulitalo had a try ruled out by the bunker just before the hour-mark for a knock-on to temper any lingering hopes of a comeback, and wen New Zealand did eventually strike back, it was too little, too late.

Isaiah Papali’i was the try-scorer with 13 minutes left on the clock as he raced onto a grubber kick, but Briton Nikora’s knock-on in the following set killed any momentum.

After James Fisher-Harris dropped one in the closing stages, winger Bostock put the icing on the cake with his second try of the final, going over in the corner for Australia after an outrageous assist from centre Best.

Munster couldn’t convert, but 32-12 the final score and the Kangaroos are now 13-time World Cup winners.

One-time winners New Zealand – who beat Australia for their sole title back in 2008 – have lost a fourth final.

Jillaroos win Women’s Rugby League World Cup

In the first part of Sunday’s double-header, Australia’s women clinched a fourth consecutive World Cup courtesy of a clinical opening 40 minutes.

Getting the better of old foes New Zealand once again, the Jillaroos grabbed two tries in the opening five minutes through Chapman and Shaylee Bent, and never looked back.

In a 34-10 victory, all 34 of the Jillaroos’ points came before the half-time hooter – with Chapman going over for another two tries to complete her hat-trick as well as team-mates Jessica Sergis and Tamika Upton getting on the scoresheet.

The Kiwi Ferns’ only first half response came through Shannon Mato, with Mackenzie Wiki grabbing the only try of the second half.

Jess Skinner’s side had done the damage in the first half though, and lifted the World Cup for the fourth consecutive tournament, beating New Zealand in the final for the fourth time, too.