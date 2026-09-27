York Valkyrie stunned highly-favoured Wigan Warriors in their own backyard in Sunday evening’s Women’s Super League Grand Final, clinching a third title with an 8-6 victory.

York are the only side to have beaten Wigan in any competition since St Helens did so in the 2024 Women’s Super League play-off semi-finals, doing so twice before Sunday night’s showpiece triumph, including earlier this month.

Having scooped both the Women’s Challenge Cup and Women’s Super League Leaders’ Shield, with the latter earning a home Grand Final berth, that defeat away at York was the Warriors’ only loss this season until Sunday evening.

But Denis Betts’ side have now suffered back-to-back defeats against Valkyrie, and this one saw them lose their Women’s Super League title, with the visitors putting a third title on their honours’ list and a first since 2024.

York Valkyrie stun Wigan in dramatic Women’s Super League Grand Final

Valkyrie struck first through Sinead Peach before Mia Atherton drew the hosts back level midway through the first half, with both of those tries converted.

After team-mate Anna Davies was denied in the corner, Atherton was sin-binned for her role in an ill-timed tip tackle just before the half-hour mark, which allowed Australian half-back Ellie Williamson to nudge the visitors back in front with a penalty.

Then came the game’s most controversial moment as reigning Woman of Steel Eva Hunter saw yellow for a carry in which she led with the elbow and made contact with Williamson’s head, a sin-bin which could easily have been a red card.

8-6 it remained come the break, and that’s how it stayed until the final hooter – with Leon Pryce’s side showing grit aplenty to deal with what Wigan threw their way.

Valkyrie held numerous Warriors stars up over the line and saw Amelie Lenham produce a heroic try-saving tackle on opposite number Georgia Wilson.

Eboni Partington also pushed Davies into touch with a little under ten minutes on the clock with the try-line again beckoning for Wigan.

The Cherry and Whites struggled to piece any attacking threat together all evening, and could not ice any of their chances: with York clinging on to ensure it was they who lifted the trophy.

London promoted as Leigh relegated

Earlier in the day at The Brick, National Championship winners London Broncos thumped Leigh 36-6 to earn promotion into the Women’s Super League for 2027, with the Leopards relegated as a result.

Leigh had finished bottom of the Women’s Super League this term, winning just two games all season and ending bottom on points difference after a final day defeat to Barrow Raiders.

London meanwhile won the Southern section of the second tier before beating northern champions Manchester Swinton Lionesses on the road last week.

And the Broncos completed the job in style on Sunday afternoon, carrying out a demolition job to earn promotion in the play-off final.