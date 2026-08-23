The schedule for the first week of the 2026 Super League play-offs has been locked in, with the two games at the eliminator stage to take place across September 18 and 19.

As always, the play-offs will begin with two games involving the four sides that end the regular season between third and sixth on the Super League ladder.

The top two meanwhile will get the first week off, able to watch on as those below them battle it out for the right to go and face one of them in their own backyard.

Sky Sports confirmed the schedule for the two eliminator games during Saturday evening’s broadcast of Hull KR’s shock home defeat to Toulouse Olympique, which has left the play-off race wide open.

2026 Super League play-off eliminator dates locked in as schedule confirmed

This year’s play-offs will commence on Friday, September 18 when the fourth-placed side host the fifth-placed side in an 8pm kick-off.

Then, third place will host sixth place in the other eliminator clash on Saturday, September 19 (5.30pm KO).

As the competition’s main broadcaster, Sky will show both of those games live.

It’s expected that the BBC will also broadcast one of the two play-off eliminator games as part of their rights deal.

Friday, September 18

4th v 5th (8pm KO)

Saturday, September 19

3rd v 6th (5.30pm KO)

The highest-ranked winner from those two eliminator games will progress to take on the side that finishes second away from home in the semi-finals the following weekend.

The lowest-ranked winner from the two eliminator games meanwhile will progress to face the side that ends the regular season top of Super League in the semi-finals, also away from home the following weekend.

Of course, the two victorious teams from the semi-finals will meet at Old Trafford on Saturday, October 3 in the 2026 Super League Grand Final.

Everything is still to be decided in the final few weeks of the regular season, with races for the League Leaders’ Shield, top two and top six still very much alive.