Next year’s Super League Grand Final will be staged earlier than usual, it has been confirmed – with a date locked in of Saturday, October 3.

Hull KR became the first new winners of the competition in 21 years on Saturday night as they dethroned Wigan Warriors and prevented Matt Peet’s side from claiming a third successive league title.

The Robins will likely start 2026 as favourites to go on and retain the title in next year’s final, which will take place earlier than usual for two crucial reasons.

The Grand Final has traditionally been held on the second Saturday of the month in recent years but it has been brought forward by a week in 2026. That, first and foremost, is to ensure it once again falls on football’s international break – which will give Super League more coverage and guarantee there is no clash with Manchester United at Old Trafford.

But the game is also brought forward by a week because of the Rugby League World Cup. That will give England more time to prepare for the travel and logistics of going to the tournament, which will be held in Australia.

Tickets went on sale during Saturday night’s game.

RL Commercial’s Rhodri Jones said: “Last year was the first time we’ve gone on sale during the Grand Final for the following year, and it generated such an early rush for tickets that we’repleased to be doing it again.

“To have attracted an attendance of over 68,000 for the second consecutive year underlines the place of Grand Final night at Old Trafford in the sporting calendar, and completes a landmark 30th Super League season in fitting style.

“With the return of the Rugby League Ashes coming up and three more fantastic occasions for the sport at Wembley, the Hill-Dickinson Stadium and AMT Headingley, these are exciting times for Rugby League.”

