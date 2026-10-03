Saturday evening produced the fourth-highest Super League Grand Final attendance ever, with 71,728 at Old Trafford to watch Warrington Wolves and Wakefield Trinity go toe-to-toe.

Having bee confident of achieving a crowd of more than 70,000 right through the week, early in the day on Saturday, the Rugby Football League (RFL) announced that this year’s showpiece had sold out.

At full capacity, that would mean an attendance in excess of 74,000: but not every seat was available for purchase, for example those in the quadrant above the tunnel occupied by a stage and big screen.

Accordingly, the ‘sell-out’ sits at 71,728 – with that the highest in a Super League Grand Final since 2017.

Huge 2026 Super League Grand Final attendance revealed as Old Trafford sells out

Not since Leeds Rhinos’ most recent success at the Theatre of Dreams against Castleford Tigers eight years ago has a Grand Final attracted as big a crowd, and only three times before – including that 2017 edition – has it ever had a bigger in-person audience.

At the time of writing, Saturday evening’s clash at Old Trafford remains ongoing, with it appearing that Wakefield will claim their first-ever Super League title: 23-10 to the good with circa seven minutes left on the clock.

Ahead of the showpiece, we knew that a new name would be put on the trophy, with Wire having lost all four of their previous Super League Grand Finals and Wakefield having made it here for the first time.

In his final appearance for Trinity before departing for Bradford Bulls, Cam Scott opened the scoring 11 minutes in to the Grand Final courtesy of an audacious no-look flick pass from Lachlan Walmsley, who remains without a club for 2027.

Isaiah Vagana and Jazz Tevaga also got their names on the scoresheet for Wakefield in a first half which ended with a Jack Sinfield drop goal, 19-0.

Corey Hall was sin-binned early on in the second half for a high shot on Arron Lindop, and the Wire ace took advantage by getting over for a try as, for a brief moment, a comeback was threatened.

But with Trinity back up to a full complement, Tom Johnstone’s try on the hour-mark appears to have put the result beyond any doubt: even with Lindop going over again at the other end soon after.

Every 70,000+ Super League Grand Final attendance

Ranked in descending order from highest…

2015: Leeds 22-20 Wigan – 73,512

2017: Leeds 24-6 Castleford – 72,827

2006: St Helens 26-4 Hull FC – 72,575

2026: Warrington v Wakefield – 71,728

2010: Wigan 22-10 St Helens – 71,526

2007: Leeds 33-6 St Helens – 71,352

2012: Leeds 26-18 Warrington – 70,676

2016: Wigan 12-6 Warrington – 70,202

2014: St Helens 14-6 Wigan – 70,102