2026 Rugby League World Cup qualification details confirmed with World Series scrapped

The final two places in the 2026 men’s Rugby League World Cup will now no longer be decided by a World Series, with two separate play-off matches arranged instead.

Initially, a World Series involving four countries should have taken place this year with each playing one another once in a round-robin format and the top two qualifying for next year’s World Cup in Australia and Papua New Guinea.

South Africa, one of the nations set to be involved, had applied to host that World Series in an attempt to strengthen their own hopes of hosting the 2028 Women’s World Cup and 2030 Men’s World Cup.

But the International Rugby League board has now confirmed their bid wasn’t viable, and with no other viable bids to host the World Series, it has been scrapped.

The nations involved across the two play-off matches will still be the same four that had qualified for the World Series – but they will have to win only one game to reach the World Cup.

Split across the two hemispheres, France will host Jamaica in Albi on October 25 while the Cook Islands will take on South Africa.

No date has been set for that game between the Kuki’s and the Rhinos just yet, but confirmation has been received that it will take place Down Under during the 2025 Pacific Championships.

The winners of those two ties will join Australia, England, Fiji, Lebanon, New Zealand, Papua New Guinea, Samoa and Tonga in the 2026 men’s Rugby League World Cup.

2026 Rugby League World Cup qualification details: Women

Unlike the men’s version, the Women’s World Series will take place later this year with just one spot up for grabs in the 2026 women’s Rugby League World Cup.

Canada will host the World Series in October, and with four nations involved, it will follow a knockout format.

Having come through their own qualification process to reach this stage, Fiji (Asia-Pacific), Ireland (Europe) and Nigeria (Middle East & Africa) are the three other nations involved.

The schedule of the three games in the World Series is as follows, with the final to take place at the home of former Super League side Toronto Wolfpack…

Semi-finals – October 21 @ Terry Fox Stadium, Brampton

SF1: Canada v Fiji

SF2: Ireland v Nigeria

Final – October 26 @ Lamport Stadium, Toronto

Winner of SF1 v Winner of SF2

The winner of that final will take their place in the 2026 women’s Rugby League World Cup alongside Australia, England, France, New Zealand, Papua New Guinea, Samoa and Wales.

