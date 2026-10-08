The 2026 IMG gradings have been revealed in full, with Super League hopefuls London Broncos only 16th and new champions Wakefield Trinity leaping to the top of the tree.

London – who missed out on promotion into Super League for 2026 via the vote of an independent panel as the competition expanded to 14 clubs – have been the dominant force in the second tier this term.

Having lifted both the Championship League Leaders’ Shield and 1895 Cup already, Jason Demetriou’s side completed the treble with victory over Doncaster in the Grand Final last weekend.

But it is not enough to even see them finish 15th in the IMG gradings, with fellow Championship outfit Barrow Raiders claiming that spot instead – having received 0.08 IMG points more than the Broncos.

Notably, the make-up of Super League has been influenced by the IMG gradings over the last few years – but ahead of 2027, it’s still expected that London will be promoted as part of the NRL’s arrival into the British game.

2026 IMG gradings revealed in full: Super League hopefuls London Broncos only 16th with Wakefield Trinity top

Notably, only eight of the 14 clubs that made up Super League this year have received a Grade A-worthy points haul.

Positioned from ninth to 14th respectively, Catalans Dragons, Hull FC, Bradford Bulls, Huddersfield Giants, Toulouse Olympique and York Knights are all now Grade B clubs.

Evidencing the gap between the top-flight and the Championship though, 14th-placed York (13.24) – at the end of their first season in Super League – ended a whole 3.39 IMG points above 15th-placed Barrow (9.85).

Newly-crowned Super League champions Wakefield are the big winners of this year’s IMG gradings, sitting top of the pile now following their Grand Final triumph.

Trinity beat Warrington Wolves at Old Trafford last weekend to claim their first-ever Super League title, becoming the sixth champions crowned in the summer era.

And after another 12 months of seismic growth on and off the field, they are now deemed the British game’s best club by IMG – with a Grade A table-topping points haul of 17.85 seeing Wakefield above second-placed Leeds Rhinos (17.03).

Unlike in previous years, not all clubs were required to pursue an IMG grading, with only 26 of the 34 professional clubs which competed across Super League and the Championship in 2026 opting to do so.

Goole Vikings, Keighley Cougars and Halifax Panthers were among the clubs who chose not to do so, and accordingly, they are not included in this year’s IMG gradings.

Elsewhere, Featherstone Rovers are also not included having spent the 2026 campaign exonerated after their licence to enter the Championship was revoked amid huge financial issues.

It remains to be seen whether Fev will return for 2027, with North Wales Crusaders’ position also unknown after they experienced big financial problems earlier this year.

Without further ado, here are the 2026 IMG gradings.

2026 IMG gradings in full…

1. Wakefield Trinity – A – 17.85

2. Leeds Rhinos – A – 17.03

3. Warrington Wolves – A – 16.72

4. Wigan Warriors – A – 16.46

5. Hull KR – A – 16.45

6. Leigh Leopards – A – 16.31

7. St Helens – A – 15.59

8. Castleford Tigers – A – 15.03

9. Catalans Dragons – B – 14.83

10. Hull FC – B – 14.72

11. Bradford Bulls – B – 13.93

12. Huddersfield Giants – B – 13.50

13. Toulouse Olympique – B – 13.44

14. York Knights – B – 13.24

15. Barrow Raiders – B – 9.85

16. London Broncos – B – 9.77

17. Doncaster – B – 9.21

18. Widnes Vikings – B – 9.11

19. Sheffield Eagles – B – 7.85

20. Oldham – C – 7.22

21. Batley Bulldogs – C – 7.03

22. Hunslet – C – 6.64

23. Salford RLFC* – C – 5.71

24. Rochdale Hornets – C – 5.12

25. Birmingham Hurricanes – C – 4.28

26. Newcastle Thunder – C – 4.18

* Salford RLFC graded as a new entity, so did not inherit any scores from Salford Red Devils

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