Greater Manchester Police (GMP) have confirmed 11 arrests were made at this year’s Super League Grand Final, including at least one for alleged assault.

Saturday evening saw Wakefield Trinity claim their first Super League title, beating Warrington Wolves 23-10 at Old Trafford in this season’s showpiece.

Wire have now lost all five Grand Finals they have been involved in over the course of the summer era, extending their own record of most Old Trafford appearances without a win.

As Wakefield brought an end to their 58-year wait for a top-flight title, the Wolves’ wait was extended – with their last champions crowned back in 1955.

The fourth-highest Super League Grand Final attendance ever was recorded on Saturday evening, with a sold-out crowd of 71,728 supporters present at the Theatre of Dreams.

On the back of the event, GMP have now confirmed 11 arrests.

11 arrests made at Super League Grand Final including assault as crowd trouble emerges

Following Saturday evening’s game, videos of crowd trouble emerged on social media.

It’s unknown at this stage whether any of the arrests made were connected to any of those incidents.

A GMP spokesman has however confirmed that arrests were made.

Speaking to the Warrington Guardian, the spokesman stated: “The vast majority of supporters were well behaved and enjoyed the event.

“There were a small number of isolated incidents that resulted in 11 arrests for a range of offences, including breach of the peace, assault, and affray.

“Officers responded swiftly and dealt with those involved.”

With last weekend’s showpiece an overwhelming success on the whole, earlier today (Monday), RL Commercial confirmed details of the 2027 Grand Final.

The event will remain at Old Trafford and will take place on the same weekend – with Saturday, October 2, 2027 the all-important date to put in your diary for next year.

Those who purchased a ticket for this year’s edition have been granted exclusive access to a two-week priority window to purchase their seats for the 2027 Grand Final.

Tickets will then go on general sale, though details of that are still to be confirmed.