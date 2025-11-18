Super League clubs will enter the Challenge Cup at the Third Round stage oncemore in 2026, and will do so over the weekend of February 6-8, with the competition’s full schedule revealed.

Monday afternoon (November 24) will see the draws for the First and Second Rounds in next year’s Challenge Cup take place as the countdown to the 2026 campaign well and truly begins.

Community clubs will be involved in the First Round taking place over the weekend of January 10-11, with the 21 clubs in the second tier next season then entering the cup at the Second Round stage over the weekend of January 24-25.

As was the case in 2025, every Super League club involved in the Challenge Cup will be away from home against one of the clubs that make it into the Third Round from lower down the pyramid.

2026 Challenge Cup round dates revealed in full as calendar takes shape

In order to reach the Challenge Cup final in 2026, Super League clubs will have to win four games.

Accordingly, it’s five wins that are needed to win the competition, just as it was for Hull KR in 2025 as they beat Warrington Wolves under the arch.

Notably, the semi-finals in 2026 could yet take place at the same venue, with talk of a rugby league return to Everton FC’s Hill Dickinson Stadium emerging earlier this month.

The Toffees’ home successfully hosted the second Test in this autumn’s three-part Ashes Series between England and Australia, and is reportedly being touted to host the two Challenge Cup semi-finals next year along with a women’s international between England and France.

It wouldn’t be the first time a football ground has played host to a similar event, with Leeds United’s Elland Road having hosted the Challenge Cup semi-finals in 2022 alongside the Women’s Challenge Cup final.

Here are the Challenge Cup dates for 2026 in full…

First and Second Round draws: Monday, November 24 (4pm release)

First Round (Community clubs only): January 10-11

Second Round (Championship clubs enter): January 24-25

Third Round (Super League clubs enter): February 6-8

Fourth Round (Last 16): March 14-15

Quarter-finals: April 11-12

Semi-finals: May 9-10

Final: Saturday, May 30