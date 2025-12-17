Both the BBC and The Sportsman will stream a game live from the First Round of the Challenge Cup next month: with community club Haresfinch having withdrawn from the competition.

Next year’s edition of the Challenge Cup gets underway over the weekend of January 10/11, with the First Round solely involving clubs from the community game – and four of them will get their chance to shine live.

First up, Rochdale Mayfield’s all-North West affair against Ince Rose Bridge on Saturday, January 10 (1.30pm KO) will be shown live on BBC Sport.

The tie will be available to stream via the iPlayer, just as is the case with a handful of the national broadcaster’s free-to-air Super League picks each season.

Whoever comes out on top will host Championship outfit Swinton Lions in the Second Round.

Steve Prescott MBE Man of Steel Jake Connor’s Siddal side will also be shown live in the First Round as they host Waterhead Warriors on Sunday, January 11 (1.30pm KO).

The Sportsman will show that game live on their YouTube channel, with a Second Round tie at home against Rochdale Hornets at stake.

Want more Love Rugby League? Click here to add us as a preferred source on Google and ensure you never miss our exclusives and breaking news!

2026 Challenge Cup First Round: TV picks made as community club withdraw from competition

Among confirmation of the First Round schedule from the RFL also came notice that Haresfinch had withdrawn from next year’s Challenge Cup.

Oldham St Annes have been drafted in to replace them, and take their place for the First Round tie away against Orrell St James on Saturday, January 10.

The winner of that tie between Orrell St James and Oldham St Annes will travel to Championship side Oldham in the Second Round.

Now rubber-stamped, a list of the full First Round schedule can be seen below…

Saturday, January 10

Telford Raiders v London Chargers (KO 1pm)

Royal Navy v Hammersmith Hills Hoists (KO 1pm)

Telford Raiders v London Chargers (KO 1pm)

Royal Navy v Hammersmith Hills Hoists (KO 1pm)

Rochdale Mayfield v Ince Rose Bridge (1.30pm) – Live on BBC iPlayer

Orrell St James v Oldham St Annes (1.30pm)

Stanningley v Dewsbury Moor (KO 1.30pm)

Hunslet ARLFC v York Acorn (KO 1.30pm)

Heworth v RAF (KO 1.30pm)

Brighouse Rangers v Lock Lane (KO 1.30pm)

Woodhouse Warriors v Mirfield Spartans (KO 1.30pm)

Wigan St Judes v Leigh Miners Rangers (2pm)

Blackbrook v GB Police (2pm)

Thatto Heath Crusaders v Seaton Rangers (2pm)

Kings Cross Park v West Hull (KO 2pm)

Sunday, January 11