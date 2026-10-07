Ireland, Scotland and Wales will square off in the Celtic Cup this autumn, and with world ranking points at stake in the re-launched tournament, a number of Super League stars are set to be involved.

The Wolfhounds, the Bravehearts and the Dragons previously squared off in a tournament utilising the same round-robin format back in 1999, with Ireland prevailing.

27 years on, having been omitted from the condensed ten-nation version of the 2026 Rugby League World Cup, the trio will again go toe-to-toe.

All three are expected to name at least a handful of familiar Super League faces within their squads for the upcoming internationals – with plenty qualifying to represent each of the nations via their heritage.

Ireland’s eligible Super League stars include twins Louis and Innes Senior as well as Keanan Brand.

Scotland meanwhile have previously capped Lachlan Walmsley, Liam Hood James Bell among others.

Wales’ capped Super League men include Caleb Aekins, Denive Balmforth and Sam Grice.

Celtic Cup announced

The three games that make up the tournament are set to be played across three Saturdays in October, with Ireland the only nation involved not hosting either of their two clashes.

Scotland will instead get home advantage against both the Wolfhounds and the Dragons in the opening two games of the tournament.

This autumn’s Celtic Cup will then be rounded off in Wales as they welcome Ireland.

Scotland RL’s Operations Director, Barry McGuffog, said: “We look forward to taking on both Ireland and Wales, and renewing the Celtic rivalry.

“I’m sure that all three nations will have one eye on the 2030 World Cup and will be hoping to qualify for that, so these fixtures will provide the respective coaches the chance to bring in some new faces and try out some new combinations.”

2026 Men’s Celtic Cup Fixtures

Round 1: Saturday, October 17 – Scotland v Ireland, Hawick RFC (3pm)

Round 2: Saturday, October 24 – Scotland v Wales, Biggar RFC (1pm)

Round 3: Saturday 31 October – Wales v Ireland, The Wern [Merthyr Tydfil] (3pm)

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