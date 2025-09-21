Rivals Wigan Warriors and St Helens will square off in the Women’s Super League Grand Final at The Brick Community Stadium on Sunday, October 5 (5.30pm KO).

Back in June, Wigan swept Saints aside in the Women’s Challenge Cup final at Wembley where a 42-6 victory under the arch secured a first trophy of the year for Denis Betts’ side.

Since then, they have gone on to win both the mid-season Nines competition and the Women’s Super League Leaders’ Shield, so a win on home soil in the Grand Final would secure a quadruple for them.

It would also mark just the third time since the WSL was established in 2017 that a side has managed to do the treble of the Challenge Cup, League Leaders’ Shield and Grand Final.

Bradford Bulls did just that in 2017, and then Saints themselves achieved the same feat in 2021 – the last time they were crowned WSL champions.

Both Wigan and Saints booked their spots in the Grand Final on Sunday in a double-header of semi-finals broadcast by Sky Sports, with the latter doing so first.

Saints edged past reigning champions York Valkyrie at the Totally Wicked Stadium, winning that pair’s semi-final clash 12-8 having clung on to that scoreline with some mightily impressive defence on show in the closing stages.

Player of the Match Katie Mottershead and off-season recruit Caitlin Casey were the hosts’ try-scorers.

Valkyrie had won back-to-back WSL titles, making it into the last three Grand Finals, but Lindsay Anfield’s reign as their head coach has come to an end in heartbreaking fashion.

Wigan were next up, and booked their spot in the Grand Final in style as they thumped Leeds Rhinos 38-0 at The Brick Community Stadium.

The Cherry and Whites, who pipped Saints to the League Leaders’ Shield by one point during the ‘regular’ season, had raced into a 16-0 lead on Sunday night with tries from Mary Coleman as well as sisters Eva and Ruby Hunter.

Mia Atherton, Coleman, Eva Hunter and Shania Power then all added second half tries as the hosts kept a clean sheet at the other end.

As the side that finished higher in the ‘regular’ season, Wigan get home advantage in next month’s Grand Final, which will also be broadcast live by Sky.

Woman of Steel nominees revealed

While there’s still work to do to claim the league title, Wigan have already guaranteed that another piece of silverware will be heading their way by the end of the year in the shape of the Woman of Steel award.

As announced ahead of the semi-finals, all three nominees on the shortlist for the award this year come from the Warriors in the shape of Jenna Foubister, Izzy Rowe and Eva Hunter.

18-year-old playmakers Foubister and Rowe have formed a formidable partnership in the halves for the Cherry and Whites, with the latter having scored more than 200 points across the ‘regular’ season.

Back-rower Hunter meanwhile scored tries in 13 consecutive matches, including one in the Women’s Challenge Cup final triumph against Saints in June.

The winner of the Woman of Steel will be announced at the Rugby League Awards Night in Manchester on Tuesday, October 7, and whoever wins, it will mark the first time a Wigan player has ever taken home the accolade, which was first dished out in 2018.

2019 Woman of Steel and former England international Courtney Winfield-Hill is among the voting panel alongside pundits Tanya Arnold and Jenna Brooks, reporter Lorraine Marsden, England Women’s head coach Stuart Barrow and WSL General Manager Thomas Brindle.