The six teams who will compete in this year’s Super League play-offs have officially been confirmed: with Hull FC missing out after a shock 26-22 defeat at home against Catalans Dragons.

Heading into the final round of the ‘regular’ season, FC‘s chances of finishing sixth were slender.

They had to beat Catalans on Thursday night and then hope that Wakefield Trinity lost away against financially-stricken Salford Red Devils on Friday night.

But now, Trinity can make the trip to Greater Manchester with no pressure on them having seen sixth spot cemented, as Catalans managed to stun Hull at the MKM Stadium.

In a game which saw momentum swing both ways, the Black and Whites found themselves 26-12 down come the 55th minute.

A quick-fire double from young winger Lewis Martin got them back to within four points, but they could not find a try to at least take the clash into Golden Point, so will finish seventh on the ladder.

Daryl Powell has led Wakefield into the top six at the first time of asking following last year’s promotion, and they can now look forward to a trip to either Leigh Leopards or Leeds Rhinos next weekend.

2025 Super League play-offs line-up confirmed after shock Hull FC defeat

Wakefield know they will finish sixth, and St Helens – who host Castleford Tigers on Friday night – know they will finish fifth.

The only thing that needs to be settled now is who will finish third and fourth between Leigh and Leeds.

Adrian Lam’s Leopards are in the driving seat to finish third, and will do so as long as they beat Huddersfield Giants in their Round 27 clash on home soil on Friday night.

If they don’t, Leeds will have the chance to leapfrog them, but they would need to beat Wigan Warriors in their own backyard in Round 27 to stand any chance.

Wigan saw their second-place finish rubber-stamped on Thursday night as Hull KR sealed their maiden Super League Leaders’ Shield triumph.

The Robins beat Warrington Wolves 22-20 at Craven Park to secure their second major honour of the year, getting the job done in the end despite it proving a very nervy encounter.

So, the six sides that will compete in the Super League play-offs this year are as follows in alphabetical order: Hull KR, Leeds Rhinos, Leigh Leopards, St Helens, Wakefield Trinity and Wigan Warriors.

If things stay as they are, this is how next weekend’s eliminator ties will look…

Friday, September 26

Leigh (3rd) v Wakefield (6th) – 8pm KO

Saturday, September 27

Leeds (4th) v St Helens (5th) – 8pm KO