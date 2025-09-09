Super League play-off tie altered as updated schedule confirmed

This year’s play-off eliminator tie between the sides that finish fourth and fifth in Super League will now kick off at 8pm on Saturday, September 27 in a change to the schedule.

Last week, a press release was sent out which stated that tie would take place on the same day but with a 5.30pm kick-off.

Now, the schedule has been tweaked slightly, and the tie between the sides that finish fourth and fifth has been pushed back by two-and-a-half hours to an 8pm kick-off.

The remainder of the Super League play-off schedule remains as previously advertised.

Super League play-off eliminator tie altered as updated schedule confirmed in full

Five of the six clubs involved in this year’s play-offs have already been confirmed in the shape of Hull KR, Wigan Warriors, Leeds Rhinos, Leigh Leopards and St Helens.

The last spot will go to either Wakefield or Hull FC, with Trinity still in the driving seat as things stand ahead of the pair’s Round 26 fixtures at home against Hull KR and Warrington Wolves respectively. Daryl Powell’s side are one competition point better off, and boast a superior points difference, but may well need to topple the Robins at Belle Vue this weekend if they are to clinch sixth spot. If Hull KR avoid defeat this weekend, or Wigan slip up at home against Castleford Tigers, their first-place finish – and a first-ever League Leaders’ Shield – will be mathematically confirmed. Of course, there’s still plenty to be decided over the next few weeks in terms of who finishes where in the top six, and that will determine who goes up against who come play-off time. But now, the updated schedule for this year’s play-off series has been locked in…

Eliminators

Friday, September 26

3rd v 6th (8pm)

Saturday, September 27

4th v 5th (8pm)

Semi-finals

Friday, October 3

SF1: 1st (likely Hull KR) v Lowest-ranked winner from eliminators (8pm)

Saturday, October 4

SF2: 2nd v Highest-ranked winner from eliminators (5.30pm)

Grand Final

Saturday, October 11

Winner of SF1 v Winner of SF2

