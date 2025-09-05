The schedule for this season’s Super League play-offs has been locked in, culminating in the Grand Final at Old Trafford on Saturday, October 11 (6pm KO).

Five of the six clubs involved in this year’s play-offs have already been confirmed in the shape of Hull KR, Wigan Warriors, Leeds Rhinos, St Helens and Leigh Leopards.

The last spot will go to either Wakefield or Hull FC, with Trinity in the driving seat as things stand ahead of the pair’s Round 25 fixtures against Castleford Tigers and Hull KR respectively.

Daryl Powell’s side are one competition point better off, boast a superior points difference and have a more favourable run-in: so the odds are weighed in their favour to make sixth spot theirs in what is their first campaign back in Super League.

Of course, there’s still plenty to be decided over the next few weeks in terms of who finishes where in that top six, and that will determine who goes up against who come play-off time.

But now, the schedule for this year’s play-off series has been cemented…

2025 Super League play-off schedule revealed as path to Old Trafford laid out

As usual, there will be two eliminator games in the first weekend of the play-offs involving the sides that finish third, fourth, fifth and sixth.

Third will host sixth on Friday, September 26 (8pm KO) before fourth host fifth the following evening on Saturday, September 27 (5.30pm KO).

In the meantime, the sides that finish in the top two enjoy a week off the action, and get home advantage the following week come semi-final time.

The side that finish top of the Super League table, more than likely to be Hull KR this year, host the lowest-ranked winner from the eliminators (based upon league positions).

Providing the Robins do cement top spot, that semi-final at Craven Park will come on Friday, October 3 (8pm KO).

The side that ends up second will then play the highest-ranked winner from the eliminators, again based upon league positions, on Saturday, October 4 (5.30pm KO).

And then the two winners of the semi-finals will reach Old Trafford, where they will do battle in the Super League Grand Final on Saturday, October 11 (6pm KO).

A full run-down of that schedule can be seen below…

Eliminators

Friday, September 26

3rd v 6th (8pm)

Saturday, September 27

4th v 5th (5.30pm)

Semi-finals

Friday, October 3

SF1: 1st v Lowest-ranked winner from eliminators (8pm)

Saturday, October 4

SF2: 2nd v Highest-ranked winner from eliminators (5.30pm)

Grand Final

Saturday, October 11

Winner of SF1 v Winner of SF2