2025 Super League Grand Final match officials confirmed including referee

Liam Moore will referee Saturday evening’s Super League Grand Final between Wigan Warriors and Hull KR at Old Trafford.

Moore was not the man in the middle for last year’s showpiece between the same two sides at the Theatre of Dreams, but was in charge for the Grand Finals of 2021, 2022 and 2023.

Chris Kendall was the man in charge for Wigan’s 9-2 triumph over KR in 2024, and will act as the reserve referee in this weekend’s repeat.

Jack Smith has been selected as video referee, with Marcus Griffiths and Richard Thompson set to operate as Moore’s touch judges at Old Trafford.

Having turned 30 earlier this year, Moore’s appointment means he will have refereed four of the last five Super League Grand Finals.

His three previous appointments to the competition’s showpiece have brought a 12-10 victory for St Helens over Catalans Dragons (2021), a 24-12 win for Saints against Leeds Rhinos (2022) and a 10-2 triumph for Wigan over Catalans in 2023.

He was also the man in the middle for the Challenge Cup final back in June which saw Hull KR beat Warrington Wolves in dramatic fashion through Tom Davies’ last-gasp try.

That victory saw the Robins bring an end to their 40-year wait for a major honour, and they have since gone on to lift the Super League Leaders’ Shield.

Accordingly, this weekend’s trip to Old Trafford will see Willie Peters’ side aim to secure a historic treble, though they will have to topple a Wigan side that have won back-to-back Super League titles if they are to achieve that.

Notably, the winners at the Theatre of Dreams will also book their spot in next year’s World Club Challenge against newly-crowned NRL champions Brisbane Broncos.

The full list of match officials involved in Saturday’s Grand Final, which is scheduled for a 6pm kick-off, can be seen below…

Referee: Liam Moore

Touch Judges: Richard Thompson and Marcus Griffiths

Video Referee: Jack Smith

Reserve Referee: Chris Kendall

Reserve Touch Judge: Mark Craven

Match Commissioner: Aileen Mills

Time Keeper: Phil Smith