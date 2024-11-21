One of the first games most supporters will have looked out for this morning on fixture release day would have been when their club was playing Catalans Dragons away.

All ‘regular’ season games were revealed at 8am this morning, with a trip over the channel to the Stade Gilbert Brutus is always a popular one, with fans scrambling around to sort their journeys over there out – be it via plane, train or automobile.

To try and make life a little easier, we’ve compiled a list of when all 11 of the other Super League clubs will play in Perpignan next season.

In doing so, each of those 11 will be taking on a new-look Dragons side, with heavy chance this off-season for Steve McNamara’s men after they missed out on the play-offs last term.

As a result of the loop fixture system, fans of both Wigan Warriors and Hull FC will get the opportunity to venture to the South of France twice in 2024.

Hull are the first club to head to the Brutus in the opening round of the campaign on Valentine’s Day (February 14) and will head there in May too for a Round 13 clash.

Salford Red Devils travel to Perpignan in Round 8 over the Easter weekend in a ‘Rivals Round’ clash, while Leigh Leopards are the Dragons’ opponents at Magic Weekend in May.

That game will, of course, be played out at St James’ Park, with the Leopards’ trip to France coming in June.

The Dragons’ final home game of the year, at least in the ‘regular’ season, comes against reigning Super League champions Wigan at the end of August in Round 23.

Matt Peet’s Warriors will already have been across the Channel in May, doing so for the first time in Round 12.

2025 Super League fixtures: When every club make the trip to Catalans Dragons

Castleford Tigers: Saturday, August 23 (Round 23)

Huddersfield Giants: Saturday, June 28 (Round 16)

Hull FC: Friday, February 14 (Round 1) and Saturday, May 31 (Round 13)

Hull KR: Saturday, July 19 (Round 19)

Leeds Rhinos: Saturday, March 8 (Round 4)

Leigh Leopards: Saturday, June 21 (Round 15)

Salford Red Devils: Saturday, April 19 (Round 8 – ‘Rivals Round)

St Helens: Saturday, March 29 (Round 6)

Wakefield Trinity: Saturday, April 26 (Round 9)

Warrington Wolves: Saturday, July 12 (Round 18)

Wigan Warriors: Saturday, May 24 (Round 12) and Saturday, August 30 (Round 24)