2025 Super League Dream Team named including two shock omissions as Hull KR dominate picks

Super League leaders Hull KR dominate the picks in this year’s Super League Dream Team: with four inclusions for Willie Peters’ table-topping Robins.

Rovers have been the standout side in Super League in 2025 and that is reflected with their quartet of nominees for the annual team of Super League’s top talent.

Mikey Lewis, Peta Hiku, Jez Litten and Dean Hadley are the four Robins who make the cut, with the latter three earning their first ever selections in the Dream Team.

Furthermore, five more debutants have been named. Hull duo Lewis Martin and Herman Ese’ese make the cut too, alongside Leeds duo Jake Connor and James McDonnell, with Leigh’s Umyla Hanley the sole representative for the Leopards.

Perhaps the big shock is that there is no Lachlan Lam. The Leigh Leopards star has provided an incredible 40 assists throughout 2025 to help them to a third-placed finish, but he has not made the cut.

Instead, the half-back pairing is comprised of Leeds Rhinos’ Jake Connor and the reigning Man of Steel, Hull KR superstar Lewis. But the lack of Lam will rank as a surprise to many.

The pack is complete with Wakefield captain Mike McMeeken and St Helens forward Morgan Knowles. The other surprise inclusion is Wigan winger Liam Marshall.

2025 Super League Dream Team

Jai Field (Wigan Warriors)

Lewis Martin (Hull FC)

Peta Hiku (Hull KR)

Umyla Hanley (Leigh Leopards)

Liam Marshall (Wigan Warriors)

Jake Connor (Leeds Rhinos)

Mikey Lewis (Hull KR)

Mike McMeeken (Wakefield Trinity)

Jez Litten (Hull KR)

Herman Ese’ese (Hull FC)

Dean Hadley (Hull KR)

James McDonnell (Leeds Rhinos)

Morgan Knowles (St Helens)

