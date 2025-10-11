2025 Super League Grand Final attendance revealed as high crowd recorded

68,853 supporters are in attendance at this year’s Super League Grand Final between Hull KR and Wigan Warriors: with that the event’s best crowd since 2017.

When Leeds Rhinos beat Castleford Tigers 24-6 back in 2017, the attendance at Old Trafford was 72,827.

In the seven Grand Finals since then prior to Saturday evening’s showpiece, the highest crowd recorded came last year.

On that occasion, 68,173 fans packed into the Theatre of Dreams to watch Wigan’s 9-2 victory over KR.

And with the same two clubs meeting in Super League’s showpiece again this year, they have bettered that tally by just under 700.

2025 Super League attendance revealed as high crowd recorded

Saturday’s crowd of 68,853 is therefore the best since 2017, so the best in eight years.

It must be noted that 2020’s Grand Final between St Helens and Wigan, which Jack Welsby unforgettably won for Saints after the final hooter, was played behind closed doors at the MKM Stadium during the COVID-19 Pandemic.

The attendance for that final therefore entered the history books at 0.

This year’s showpiece stood at 10-2 in favour of Willie Peters’ Hull KR at half-time.

Mikey Lewis opened the scoring for the Robins after Wigan hooker Brad O’Neill had been sin-binned for a tip tackle on Tyrone May, with ex-Wigan man Joe Burgess also flying in at the corner.

Frenchman Arthur Mourgue converted the first of those tries, with team-mate Rhyse Martin off target with the second.

The Warriors’ only response came after the half-time hooter had gone, with Adam Keighran slotting over a penalty from long-range.

As things stand, Matt Peet’s side will be relinquishing the Super League crown they have held for two years having won back-to-back Grand Finals.

KR have already lifted both the Challenge Cup and Super League Leaders’ Shield this term, so not only would a win here bring them their first-ever Super League title, it would also seal a historic treble.