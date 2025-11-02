2025 Pacific Championships Finals, venue, kick-off times confirmed

The 2025 Pacific Championships Finals have now been confirmed, with Samoa and New Zealand fighting it out for the Men’s tournament and Australia and New Zealand squaring off in the Women’s.

Alongside the two Pacific Championships Finals, the Men’s World Cup qualifier between the Cook Islands and South Africa kicks off a triple-header at Sydney’s CommBank Stadium next Sunday (9th November).

‘It’s fantastic to see the Pacific Championships getting bigger and better every year’

In the Men’s competition, New Zealand features in the final for the first time since they lifted the title in 2023, after beating Samoa in their opening Test and downing Tonga in yesterday’s final pool game.

Samoa also ensured they would compete in the premier final for the first time since the relaunch, following their own 34-6 win over Tonga last weekend, but will be hoping to get a measure of revenge for that narrow defeat to the Kiwis in round one.

In the Women’s competition, Australia and New Zealand are set to face each other for the second time in two weeks, with the sides meeting in yesterday’s final pool game. The Jillaroos will be hoping for the same result this time round, after claiming a 10-4 win over the Kiwi Ferns.

In a statement, NSW Minister for Sport, Jobs, Tourism and Multiculturalism, Steve Kamper, said: “As a rugby league fan, it’s fantastic to see the Pacific Championships getting bigger and better every year and weekend’s Final at CommBank Stadium is going to be one for the ages.

“Western Sydney has the nation’s largest Pasifika community whose passionate enthusiasm will create a unique and memorable sporting experience for local and visiting fans, highlighting our city’s vibrant multicultural community and reinforcing its undeniable position as the rugby league capital of the world.”

2025 Pacific Championships Final in full

All fixtures at CommBank Stadium, Sydney

Sunday 9 November 2025

Men’s RLWC 2026 Qualifier – Cook Islands v South Africa – 11:35 AEDT/00:35 GMT

Women’s Pacific Cup Final – Australia v New Zealand – 13:35 AEDT/ 02:35 GMT

Men’s Pacific Cup Final – New Zealand v Samoa – 4:05pm AEDT/ 05:05 GMT

