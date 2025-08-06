The full schedule for both the men’s and women’s tournaments in the 2025 Pacific Championships have now been confirmed, as Toa Samoa mark their return to the competition.

The Pacific Island nation missed the 2024 edition to face England in a two-Test series, and will take the place of reigning champions Australia this year with the Kangaroos venturing to England for a three-Test Ashes series.

New Zealand will also be eyeing up a second title in three years in the men’s tournament; however, Tonga could cause yet another upset after reaching the showpiece final last year.

In the women’s edition, the Jillaroos will be looking to make it two successive titles in a row, after winning the 2024 edition.

The men’s and women’s competitions are both split between the top-tier Pacific Championship and the second-tier Pacific Bowl tournaments.

In the men’s, the Papua New Guinea Kumuls will look to defend their title against Fiji and the Cook Islands, while Fetu Samoa face PNG Orchids and Cook Islands Moana in the women’s edition.

‘Nothing stirs the emotions and inspires players or fans quite like the pride for their nation’

Commenting on the draw, NRL CEO Andrew Abdo said: “The images of a sea of red jerseys and Tongan flags at last year’s final in Sydney, the big crowds in New Zealand and the hero’s reception for the teams playing in Fiji and PNG were massive moments for rugby league last year.

“Nothing stirs the emotions and inspires players or fans quite like the pride for their nation and there is no greater example of the unique passion and energy that international rugby league brings than what we witness during the Pacific Championships.”

Both the men’s and women’s Pacific Championship finals will be held at Sydney’s CommBank Stadium on Sunday, November 9.

There will be no competition in 2026 due to the Rugby League World Cup, so there will be no promotion or relegation ahead of the 2027 edition.

Commenting on hosting the finals, New South Wales’ Minister for Sport, Minister for Jobs and Tourism and Minister for Multiculturism Steve Kamper said: “I’m thrilled Sydney will host the final of the Pacific Championships.

“Western Sydney has the nation’s largest Pasifika community, whose passion and enthusiasm will create a unique and incredible atmosphere that’s not to be missed.

“We look forward to welcoming rugby league fans from around the nation and across the ditch for an unforgettable sporting experience in the rugby league capital of the world.”

The growth of the international game is seen as an important part of rugby league’s expansion in the Pacific, and this year’s competition is a testament to that.

The Kiwis will return to Eden Park, the spiritual home of the All Blacks, for the first time since 2023 when they face Tonga, while Suncorp Stadium and CommBank Stadium will also host both men’s and women’s fixtures.

2025 Pacific Championships draw in full

Men’s Pacific Championship

Round One: New Zealand v Samoa – Sunday, October 19 – Go Media Stadium, Auckland – 6am

Round Two: Samoa v Tonga – Sunday, October 26 – Suncorp Stadium, Brisbane – 5am

Round Three: New Zealand v Tonga – Sunday, November 2 – Eden Park, Auckland – 5am

Final: Sunday, November 9 – CommBank Stadium, Sydney – 5.05 am

Men’s Pacific Bowl

Round One: Fiji v Cook Islands – Saturday, October 18 – Santos National Football Stadium, Port Moresby – 6am

Round Two: Papua New Guinea v Cook Islands – Saturday, October 25 – Santos National Football Stadium, Port Moresby – 5am

Round Three: Papua New Guinea v Fiji – Saturday, November 1 – Santos National Football Stadium, Port Moresby – 5 am

Women’s Pacific Championship

Round One: New Zealand v Samoa – Sunday, October 19 – Go Media Stadium, Auckland – 4am

Round Two: Australia v Samoa – Sunday, October 26 – Suncorp Stadium, Brisbane – 3am

Round Three: New Zealand v Australia – Sunday, November 2 – Eden Park, Auckland – 3am

Final: Sunday, November 9 – CommBank Stadium, Sydney – 2.35am

Women’s Pacific Bowl

Round One: Papua New Guinea v Cook Islands – Saturday, October 18 – Santos National Football Stadium, Port Moresby – 4am

Round Two: Tonga v Cook Islands – Saturday, October 25 – Santos National Football Stadium, Port Moresby – 3am

Round Three: Papua New Guinea v Tonga – Saturday, November 1 – Santos National Football Stadium, Port Moresby – 3am

