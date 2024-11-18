2025 NRL kits: Every shirt released so far

It’s that time of the year again when new rugby league kits are being unveiled ahead of the new season.

Here’s a look at every NRL shirt released to date ahead of the 2025 campaign…

Brisbane Broncos

Home

The front (left) and back (right) of Brisbane Broncos’ 2025 home kit – Image credit: Brisbane Broncos

Away

The front (left) and back (right) of Brisbane Broncos’ 2025 away kit – Image credit: Brisbane Broncos

Anzac Round

The front (left) and back (right) of Brisbane Broncos’ 2025 Anzac Round kit – Image credit: Brisbane Broncos

Canberra Raiders

Home

The front (left) and back (right) of Canberra Raiders’ 2025 home kit – Image credit: Canberra Raiders

Away

The front (left) and back (right) of Canberra Raiders’ 2025 away kit – Image credit: Canberra Raiders

Alternate

The front (left) and back (right) of Canberra Raiders’ 2025 alternate kit – Image credit: Canberra Raiders

Canterbury Bulldogs

Home

The front (left) and back (right) of Canterbury Bulldogs’ 2025 home kit – Image credit: Canterbury Bulldogs

Away

The front (left) and back (right) of Canterbury Bulldogs’ 2025 away kit – Image credit: Canterbury Bulldogs

Cronulla Sharks

Home

The front (left) and back (right) of Cronulla Sharks’ 2025 home kit – Image credit: Cronulla Sharks

Away

TBA

Dolphins

Home

The front (left) and back (right) of the Dolphins’ 2025 home kit – Image credit: Dolphins

Away

The front (left) and back (right) of the Dolphins’ 2025 away kit – Image credit: Dolphins

Gold Coast Titans

Home

The front (left) and back (right) of Gold Coast Titans’ 2025 home kit – Image credit: Gold Coast Titans

Away

The front (left) and back (right) of Gold Coast Titans’ 2025 away kit – Image credit: Gold Coast Titans

Manly Sea Eagles

Home

The front (left) and back (right) of Manly Sea Eagles’ 2025 home kit – Image credit: Manly Sea Eagles

Away

The front (left) and back (right) of Manly Sea Eagles’ 2025 away kit – Image credit: Manly Sea Eagles

Melbourne Storm

Home

The front (left) and back (right) of Melbourne Storm’s 2025 home kit – Image credit: Melbourne Storm

Away

The front (left) and back (right) of Melbourne Storm’s 2025 away kit – Image credit: Melbourne Storm

Newcastle Knights

Home

The front (left) and back (right) of Newcastle Knights’ 2025 home kit – Image credit: Newcastle Knights

Away

The front (left) and back (right) of Newcastle Knights’ 2025 away kit – Image credit: Newcastle Knights

New Zealand Warriors

Home

The front (left) and back (right) of New Zealand Warriors’ 2025 home kit – Image credit: New Zealand Warriors

Away

The front (left) and back (right) of New Zealand Warriors’ 2025 away kit – Image credit: New Zealand Warriors

North Queensland Cowboys

Home

The front (left) and back (right) of North Queensland Cowboys’ 2025 home kit – Image credit: North Queensland Cowboys

Away

The front (left) and back (right) of North Queensland Cowboys’ 2025 away kit – Image credit: North Queensland Cowboys

Alternate

The front (left) and back (right) of North Queensland Cowboys’ 2025 alternate kit – Image credit: North Queensland Cowboys

Parramatta Eels

Home

The front (left) and back (right) of Parramatta Eels’ 2025 home kit – Image credit: Parramatta Eels

Away

The front (left) and back (right) of Parramatta Eels’ 2025 away kit – Image credit: Parramatta Eels

Penrith Panthers

Home

The front (left) and back (right) of Penrith Panthers’ 2025 home kit – Image credit: Penrith Panthers

Away

The front (left) and back (right) of Penrith Panthers’ 2025 away kit – Image credit: Penrith Panthers

South Sydney Rabbitohs

Home

TBA

Away

TBA

St George Illawarra Dragons

Home

TBA

Away

TBA

Sydney Roosters

Home

TBA

Away

TBA

Wests Tigers

Home

TBA

Away

TBA