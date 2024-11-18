2025 NRL kits: Every shirt released so far
It’s that time of the year again when new rugby league kits are being unveiled ahead of the new season.
Here’s a look at every NRL shirt released to date ahead of the 2025 campaign…
Brisbane Broncos
Home
The front (left) and back (right) of Brisbane Broncos’ 2025 home kit – Image credit: Brisbane Broncos
Away
The front (left) and back (right) of Brisbane Broncos’ 2025 away kit – Image credit: Brisbane Broncos
Anzac Round
The front (left) and back (right) of Brisbane Broncos’ 2025 Anzac Round kit – Image credit: Brisbane Broncos
Canberra Raiders
Home
The front (left) and back (right) of Canberra Raiders’ 2025 home kit – Image credit: Canberra Raiders
Away
The front (left) and back (right) of Canberra Raiders’ 2025 away kit – Image credit: Canberra Raiders
Alternate
The front (left) and back (right) of Canberra Raiders’ 2025 alternate kit – Image credit: Canberra Raiders
Canterbury Bulldogs
Home
The front (left) and back (right) of Canterbury Bulldogs’ 2025 home kit – Image credit: Canterbury Bulldogs
Away
The front (left) and back (right) of Canterbury Bulldogs’ 2025 away kit – Image credit: Canterbury Bulldogs
Cronulla Sharks
Home
The front (left) and back (right) of Cronulla Sharks’ 2025 home kit – Image credit: Cronulla Sharks
Away
TBA
Dolphins
Home
The front (left) and back (right) of the Dolphins’ 2025 home kit – Image credit: Dolphins
Away
The front (left) and back (right) of the Dolphins’ 2025 away kit – Image credit: Dolphins
Gold Coast Titans
Home
The front (left) and back (right) of Gold Coast Titans’ 2025 home kit – Image credit: Gold Coast Titans
Away
The front (left) and back (right) of Gold Coast Titans’ 2025 away kit – Image credit: Gold Coast Titans
Manly Sea Eagles
Home
The front (left) and back (right) of Manly Sea Eagles’ 2025 home kit – Image credit: Manly Sea Eagles
Away
The front (left) and back (right) of Manly Sea Eagles’ 2025 away kit – Image credit: Manly Sea Eagles
Melbourne Storm
Home
The front (left) and back (right) of Melbourne Storm’s 2025 home kit – Image credit: Melbourne Storm
Away
The front (left) and back (right) of Melbourne Storm’s 2025 away kit – Image credit: Melbourne Storm
Newcastle Knights
Home
The front (left) and back (right) of Newcastle Knights’ 2025 home kit – Image credit: Newcastle Knights
Away
The front (left) and back (right) of Newcastle Knights’ 2025 away kit – Image credit: Newcastle Knights
New Zealand Warriors
Home
The front (left) and back (right) of New Zealand Warriors’ 2025 home kit – Image credit: New Zealand Warriors
Away
The front (left) and back (right) of New Zealand Warriors’ 2025 away kit – Image credit: New Zealand Warriors
North Queensland Cowboys
Home
The front (left) and back (right) of North Queensland Cowboys’ 2025 home kit – Image credit: North Queensland Cowboys
Away
The front (left) and back (right) of North Queensland Cowboys’ 2025 away kit – Image credit: North Queensland Cowboys
Alternate
The front (left) and back (right) of North Queensland Cowboys’ 2025 alternate kit – Image credit: North Queensland Cowboys
Parramatta Eels
Home
The front (left) and back (right) of Parramatta Eels’ 2025 home kit – Image credit: Parramatta Eels
Away
The front (left) and back (right) of Parramatta Eels’ 2025 away kit – Image credit: Parramatta Eels
Penrith Panthers
Home
The front (left) and back (right) of Penrith Panthers’ 2025 home kit – Image credit: Penrith Panthers
Away
The front (left) and back (right) of Penrith Panthers’ 2025 away kit – Image credit: Penrith Panthers
South Sydney Rabbitohs
Home
TBA
Away
TBA
St George Illawarra Dragons
Home
TBA
Away
TBA
Sydney Roosters
Home
TBA
Away
TBA
Wests Tigers
Home
TBA
Away
TBA