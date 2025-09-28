2025 NRL Grand Final locked in as Panthers dynasty reaches gut-wrenching end

Penrith’s stranglehold Down Under is over, and following a gut-wrenching semi-final defeat to Brisbane Broncos, the Panthers will not achieve a five-peat: with this year’s NRL Grand Final line-up locked in.

The Panthers have been crowned champions in each of the last four seasons, a feat never before achieved in the NRL.

Having beaten the Broncos in the 2023 Grand Final to seal a third consecutive title, they then beat Melbourne Storm in last year’s showpiece: and it was the Storm who they would have faced again this year had they got the job done in Sunday’s semi-final.

Craig Bellamy’s Storm side ensured they’d get a shot at redemption with a 22-14 win in their semi-final against Cronulla Sharks on Saturday.

But at the end of a disappointing year which saw them finish seventh on the ladder, Ivan Cleary’s Panthers could not hold up their end of the bargain to set up a repeat.

They had raced into a 14-0 lead by half-time against the Broncos, with star man Cleary slotting over two conversions and a penalty to get them on their way.

A remarkable second half comeback saw the hosts progress though, beginning with Kotoni Staggs’ try and being sealed by veteran Adam Reynolds’ conversion from Deine Mariner’s late try, with the four-pointer levelling things up and Reynolds’ kick earning the two match-winning points.

Michael Maguire’s Broncos and the Storm – the last two beaten Grand Finalists – will now square off in the showpiece Down Under on Sunday, October 5 at the Accor Stadium in Sydney.

The Broncos were last champions in 2006, and on that occasion they beat the Storm in the Grand Final.

The Storm’s last title meanwhile came more recently, being crowned kings of the NRL back in 2020 as they beat Penrith in the Grand Final.

So not only has the Panthers’ run of four straight titles been brought to an end, but their run of five consecutive Grand Final appearances has, too.

It has been some run for the Panthers, but now they will pass the mantle onto someone else.

Notably, this also means that there will be a fresh Australian representation in next year’s World Club Challenge, which will see either the Broncos or the Storm face off against either Hull KR, Wigan Warriors, Leigh Leopards or St Helens!

