After 27 gripping rounds of the regular season, the 2025 NRL Finals are about to get underway with just eight teams left in the race for the Premiership.

The Canberra Raiders are arguably the favourites for the Provan-Summons Trophy coming into the finals after claiming the Minor Premiership title, but four-peat Premiers Penrith Panthers are in good form too after climbing from the bottom of the ladder to seventh, while Melbourne Storm, Canterbury Bulldogs and Brisbane Broncos have also been in the mix from the very start of the season.

‘The race for Premiership glory is wide open’

The Finals action gets underway this Friday night, as Melbourne face Canterbury in the first qualifying final. Both teams finished in the top four, with the Storm ending the season second and the Bulldogs third, but Melbourne hold a slight advantage after beating the Dogs 20-14 last month.

In the other qualifying final, table-toppers Canberra host Brisbane, with the hosts hoping for a repeat of their previous home victory against the Broncos in round two.

The winners of these two games will progress to a home preliminary final in week two, while the losers will face the winners of the respective elimination finals in week two.

In those elimination finals, the New Zealand Warriors will face reigning Premiers Penrith in Auckland, while Cronulla Sharks face the Sydney Roosters.

As of the time of writing, the preliminary finals have yet to be confirmed.

Speaking ahead of the Finals, NRL chief executive, Andrew Abdo, said: “The NRL Telstra Premiership 2025 regular season has broken more records. Brilliant football, the highest average ball in play on record and wonderful support from fans sets up for an exciting finals series.”

“More than four million people attended Premiership matches in the regular season and close to 150 million people watched live across the country, making this another record season for the NRL.

“The finals will be unpredictable and the race for Premiership glory is wide open.”

NRL Finals schedule in full

Week One

Qualifying Finals

Melbourne Storm vs Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs – Friday, 12th September – 19:50 EST/10:50 BST – AAMI Park

Canberra Raiders vs Brisbane Broncos – Sunday, 14th September – 16:05 EST/7:05 BST – GIO Stadium

Elimination Finals:

New Zealand Warriors vs Penrith Panthers – Saturday, 13th September – 16:05 EST/7:05 BST – Go Media Stadium

Cronulla Sharks vs Sydney Roosters – Saturday, 13th September – 19:50 EST/10:50 BST – Sharks Stadium

Week Two

Semi Final 1: Saturday, 20th September – 19:50 EST/10:50 BST – Venue TBA

Semi Final 2: Sunday, September 21 – 16:05 EST/7:05 BST – Venue TBA

Week Three

Preliminary Finals to be confirmed.

Grand Final

Sunday, 5th October – 19:30 EST/10:30 BST – Accor Stadium

