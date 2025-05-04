Super League’s return to St James’ Park drew Magic Weekend’s biggest-ever Sunday crowd in the event’s history: with this the first year that day two’s crowd has ever bettered day one.

Ahead of this year’s edition, the noise out of RL Commercial was that an overall crowd of circa 65,000 was expected.

That figure hasn’t quite been reached, but the overall attendance of 64,156 across the weekend in the North East is the best since 2018, when around 200 more people were present in Newcastle.

The huge positive came on day two, with this the best-ever Sunday attendance in the event’s history. Hull FC, Wigan Warriors and Warrington Wolves were all involved.

That’s a far cry of improvement from the second-lowest single-day Magic crowd recorded last year in Leeds on the Sunday, when only 22,293 fans entered Elland Road.

This weekend at St James’ Park, Saturday’s attendance was 31,294 and Sunday’s was 32,862.

Accordingly, it’s the first time ever that a Sunday at Magic has drawn a bigger crowd than the Saturday.

Magic Weekend: Sunday attendance ranking as 2025 takes top billing

Magic Weekend has ran annually since 2007, with the only exception being 2020, when the event was cancelled due to the COVID-19 Pandemic.

Accordingly, 2025 is its 18th edition – with the Millennium Stadium (Cardiff), Murrayfield (Edinburgh), the Etihad Stadium (Manchester), Anfield (Liverpool) and Elland Road (Leeds) having hosted the event as well as St James’ Park.

Below is a look at the history of Sunday attendances at the event, with 2025 taking the record by more than 2,000 over 2013 in Manchester which had held top spot previously.

Ranked from lowest to highest:

18. 22,293 – 2024 (Leeds)

17. 25,333 – 2022 (Newcastle)

16. 25,401 – 2010 (Edinburgh)

15. 25,438 – 2018 (Newcastle)

14. 25,762 – 2021 (Newcastle)

13. 26,369 – 2023 (Newcastle)

12. 26,447 – 2007 (Cardiff)

11. 26,812 – 2019 (Liverpool)

10. 26,970 – 2015 (Newcastle)

9. 28,213 – 2014 (Manchester)

8. 28,945 – 2016 (Newcastle)

7. 29,323 – 2011 (Cardiff)

6. 29,627 – 2009 (Edinburgh)

5. 30,046 – 2017 (Newcastle)

4. 30,628 – 2008 (Cardiff)

3. 30,763 – 2012 (Manchester)

2. 30,793 – 2013 (Manchester)

1. 32,862 – 2025 (Newcastle)