2025 Lance Todd Trophy winner: Every player’s odds with red-hot favourite revealed

The odds for who will win the Lance Todd Trophy at Wembley on Saturday have been revealed, and unsurprisingly, it’s Hull KR star Mikey Lewis who is the favourite with the bookmakers.

At the time of writing, Sky Bet are the only bookmakers to have the odds available for who will deliver a man-of-the-match performance as Warrington Wolves and KR do battle under the arch.

Reigning Super League Man of Steel Lewis is priced at 3/1, with no doubt that he needs to perform as he has for much of this season to date if the Robins are to end their 40-year streak without a major honour.

Willie Peters’ side are the red-hot favourites to lift the Challenge Cup, and Lewis is the favourite to be crowned man-of-the-match, too.

His nearest rivals are Warrington’s half-back duo George Williams and Marc Sneyd, who both clock in at 7/1.

For confirmation, the Lance Todd Trophy is awarded to the player chosen as the man-of-the-match in the Challenge Cup final each year.

The decision is made via votes from the journalist’s present, and only twice has it ever been shared following a split vote.

Of those involved in Saturday’s game, only Marc Sneyd has ever scooped the honour previously. He did so as a Hull FC player in both 2016 and 2017.

Below, we’ve listed every player’s odds in descending order from the biggest outsiders to the biggest favourites…

N.B. These odds were correct at the time of publishing on June 5, 2025. Please gamble responsibly.

125/1

Adam Holroyd, Joe Philbin, Dan Russell, Max Wood

100/1

Jack Brown, Jordy Crowther, Eribe Doro, Luke Yates

66/1

Lachlan Fitzgibbon, James Harrison, Harvey Horne, Sam Luckley, Connor Wrench

50/1

Bill Leyland, Jake Thewlis, Jai Whitbread

40/1

Ben Currie, Dean Hadley, Arron Lindop Sauaso ‘Jesse’ Sue, Rodrick Tai, Kelepi Tanginoa, Josh Thewlis, Paul Vaughan

33/1

James Batchelor, Stefan Ratchford, Danny Richardson, Jared Waerea-Hargreaves

25/1

Toby King, Micky McIlorum, Sam Powell

20/1

Joe Burgess, Tom Davies, Elliot Minchella

16/1

Peta Hiku

12/1

Tyrone May

10/1

Jack Broadbent, Jez Litten

8/1

Matt Dufty

7/1

Marc Sneyd, George Williams

3/1

Mikey Lewis

