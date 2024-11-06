The 2025 Championship and League 1 fixtures will be announced later this month, with the release date for the confirmed as Tuesday, November 26.

League 1 had just nine clubs in 2024, with champions Oldham and play-off winners Hunslet both being promoted up to the Championship.

They though have been replaced by Whitehaven and Dewsbury Rams, with Swinton Lions and Goole Vikings both also involved in the third tier next season.

Haven, Dewsbury and Swinton were all relegated from the Championship in 2024, with the Lions losing out in the promotion/relegation final on home soil to Hunslet and then seeing head coach Alan Kilshaw resign.

Goole meanwhile are new boys to the ‘professional’ section of the British game’s pyramid having reigned supreme in the RFL’s bidding process for a community club to join League 1 in 2025.

As a result of all of the above, the third tier now has an additional two clubs involved – taking the total tally of participants up to 11.

The 11 clubs in the third tier next year are listed below alphabetically…

Cornwall

Dewsbury Rams (relegated from Championship)

Goole Vikings (NEW)

Keighley Cougars

Midlands Hurricanes

Newcastle Thunder

North Wales Crusaders

Rochdale Hornets

Swinton Lions (relegated from Championship)

Whitehaven (relegated from Championship)

Workington Town

2025 Championship and League 1 fixture release date confirmed

The Championship meanwhile will reduce in size to 13 clubs in it in 2025, with Hunslet, Oldham and London Broncos being the new faces in the second tier.

As already touched upon, Hunslet and Oldham have been promoted.

London on the other hand have been relegated – or demoted – from Super League, as was expected.

The Championship’s line-up for 2025 is below, with the 13 clubs listed below alphabetically…

Batley Bulldogs

Barrow Raiders

Bradford Bulls

Doncaster

Featherstone Rovers

Halifax Panthers

Hunslet (promoted from League 1)

London Broncos (demoted from Super League)

Oldham (promoted from League 1)

Sheffield Eagles

Toulouse Olympique

Widnes Vikings

York

