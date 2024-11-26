2025 Championship fixtures: When every club make the trip to Toulouse Olympique

Toulouse Olympique away is among the first games Championship supporters look out for on fixture release day, and this year is no different.

A trip over the channel to the Stade Ernest-Wallon is always a popular one, with fans scrambling around to sort their journeys over there out – be it via plane, train or automobile.

To try and make life a little easier, we’ve compiled a list of when all 12 of the other clubs in the second tier will play in the south of France come 2025.

In doing so, each of those 12 will be taking on an Olympique side on the verge of a return to Super League according to the latest IMG gradings.

Sylvain Houles’ men haven’t been at the top table since the 2022 campaign, and were beaten by champions Wakefield in the 2024 Championship Grand Final having finished 2nd to Trinity in the ‘regular’ season.

At 8am on Tuesday morning, clubs were able to announce their opening home game of the campaign.

When Toulouse were drawn at home, Widnes Vikings supporters discovered that they would be the first to make the trip to the Stade Ernest-Wallon in 2025 come February.

The full fixture list was then revealed at 6pm, with Bradford the second club taking on Olympique over in France next year.

The Bulls will head across the Channel at the beginning of March having been beaten away from home by Toulouse in the play-off semi-finals for the last two seasons.

Elsewhere, newly-promoted sides Hunslet and Oldham’s trips to France come in March and June respectively.

London Broncos’ last visit to Toulouse saw them win the 2023 Championship Grand Final, winning promotion against the odds as a result. They will return to the scene of that incredible triumph in mid-June.

Olympique’s final home game of the year, at least in the ‘regular’ season, comes against Batley Bulldogs in early September.

LRL RECOMMENDS: ‘Fragile’ Championship club facing fresh financial issues as funding cuts possible

2025 Championship fixtures: When every club make the trip to Toulouse Olympique

Batley Bulldogs: 6th September (Round 25)

Barrow Raiders: 24th May (Round 11)

Bradford Bulls: 8th March (Round 3)

Doncaster: 5th July (Round 16)

Featherstone Rovers: 19th July (Round 18)

Halifax Panthers: 3rd May (Round 9)

Hunslet: 22nd March (Round 4)

London Broncos: 15th June (Round 13)

Oldham: 21st June (Round 14)

Sheffield Eagles: 16th August (Round 22)

Widnes Vikings: February 15 (Round 1)

York: 22nd August (Round 23)

LRL RECOMMENDS: Former Super League and NRL powerhouse tied down by ambitious Championship club ahead of 2025