Super League clubs will find out who their first opponent is on the newly-revamped road to Wembley on Tuesday January 14 when the draw for the Third Round of the Challenge Cup is made.

The Rugby Football League have overhauled this year’s competition to ensure more lower-league clubs have the opportunity to face Super League teams in potential money-spinning ties.

And the first example of that will come into effect in Round Three, with top-flight teams entering much earlier than usual and being guaranteed to be drawn away against a team from outside of Super League.

That means there will be no all-Super League ties when the draw is made for the Third Round. That draw will be made at 6pm on Tuesday January 14, and supporters will be able to watch it on BBC iPlayer or on Sky channel 980 and Freeview channel 601.

Interestingly, the draw is being held before the Second Round takes place, meaning a plethora of teams from the amateur and community game who progress who Round One this weekend will know they could be facing one of the sport’s biggest teams should they win again in Round Two.

The Challenge Cup format has been modified following complaints from clubs outside of Super League that their chances to have money-spinning ties against top-flight teams were minimal at best.

That will all change in 2025, with the likes of reigning cup holders Wigan Warriors and Super League heavyweights including Leeds Rhinos and St Helens entering much earlier than has been the case in recent years.

And every one of the 12 elite teams will have to travel to a team from outside of the top-flight in Round Three, meaning more unique match-ups, more opportunities for lower-league clubs to generate revenue and perhaps more interest from broadcasters, too.

