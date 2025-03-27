2025 Ashes Series ticket interest astronomical as numbers from first 24 hours revealed

More than 30,000 people have already registered to be in the priority window for ticket sales for this autumn’s Rugby League Ashes series, the RFL have confirmed.

After months of speculation, a first Ashes series in 22 years was confirmed on Wednesday morning, with a three-match Test series to take place on English soil in autumn.

Shaun Wane’s England will host Mal Meninga’s Kangaroos at Wembley on October 25, the new Everton Stadium on November 1 and Headingley on November 8.

As the series was announced, the RFL allowed those interested to sign up to a priority window of ticket sales.

More than 30,000 people did so within 24 hours, and each one of those could theoretically purchase up to 42 tickets, with each person permitted to buy up to 14 tickets per game of the series.

Of course, few will max out and buy 42, but the numbers are a positive sign of the Test Series being on track for a complete sell out.

Those wishing to do so can still sign up for the priority window for early access to the best-priced tickets up until 11.59pm on Tuesday, April 1 HERE.

The priority window in question will open at 12pm (midday) on Wednesday, April 2 with any remaining tickets then going on general sale 12 days later on Monday, April 14.

As confirmed by in the RFL’s press release formally announcing the series, anyone who has bought a ticket for an England international in the last decade, including the Rugby League World Cup in 2022, will be able to purchase tickets for any of the three upcoming Tests against the Kangaroos before any of the above windows.

Anyone who falls into that category will have first dibs and be able to secure their tickets in a 48-hour priority window which opens on Monday, March 31.

So, to clarify, the ticket sales are as follows…

Monday, March 31: Anyone who has bought a ticket for an England international in the last decade, including the Rugby League World Cup in 2022

Wednesday, April 2 (12pm): Priority window opens for those who register their interest in the 2025 Ashes Series via the RFL using THIS LINK.

Monday, April 14: General sale

