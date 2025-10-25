The crowd for Saturday afternoon’s Ashes opener at Wembley has been confirmed as 60,812 – with that a record-breaking figure!

Never before has an Ashes Test between either England or Great Britain and Australia, held in the UK, seen a larger attendance.

Accordingly, the 2025 series opener in the capital will enter the history books as a new record: with the lower bowl at the national stadium having been entirely sold out.

Ashes opener sets impressive attendance record as bumper Wembley crowd revealed

This autumn’s three-Test series also sees games held at Everton FC’s Hill Dickinson Stadium next Saturday – November 1 – and Headingley in Leeds on Saturday, November 8.

Shaun Wane’s England squad will have work to do as they arrive on Merseyside next weekend, with their ability to win the series on the line.

At the time of writing, the Kangaroos are 26-0 to the good under the arch with a little over eight minutes remaining, largely thanks to a glittering display from Brisbane Broncos full-back Reece Walsh.

Having scooped the Clive Churchill Medal earlier this month with a man-of-the-match display for the Broncos in their NRL Grand Final triumph over Melbourne Storm, Walsh again shone has shone at Wembley on what is his Kangaroos debut.

He and Sydney Roosters forward Angus Crichton have both grabbed two tries apiece, with Nathan Cleary yet to miss the target off the tee.

Converting all four tries, he also tagged on two points with a penalty as the half-time hooter sounded – with the score 8-0 at the break.