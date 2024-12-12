Rochdale Hornets v Cornwall

Newcastle Thunder v North Wales Crusaders

Second Preliminary Round (ties to be played weekend February 15-16)

Goole Vikings v Newcastle Thunder or North Wales Crusaders

Workington Town v Dewsbury Rams

Rochdale Hornets or Cornwall RLFC v Swinton Lions

Keighley Cougars v Midlands Hurricanes or Whitehaven RLFC

Dates for the diary

Round 1: weekend of 1-2 March

Quarter-finals: weekend of 5-6 April

Semi-finals: weekend of 17-18 May

Final: Saturday 7 June

