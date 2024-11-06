The 2024 Pacific Championships finals take place this weekend, with five different nations represented across four games – all with different honours on the line.

Below, we’ve listed everything you need to know ahead of the weekend’s action.

Please note that any times stated relate to Greenwich Mean Time (GMT)

Who’s involved?

Papua New Guinea, Australia and New Zealand all see both their men’s and women’s teams involved in the Pacific Championships finals.

Samoa’s women and Tonga’s men are also in action, with all four finals taking place one after another at the CommBank Stadium in Sydney on Sunday morning.

What’s at stake?

The PNG Orchids and Fetu Samoa square off in the Women’s Promotion/Relegation final, with the winner taking their place in the Women’s Pacific Cup come 2025 and the loser to be placed in the Women’s Pacific Bowl.

Australia’s women, the Jillaroos, and their New Zealand counterparts, the Kiwi Ferns, face off in the Women’s Pacific Cup final – with the winner to be crowned the 2024 champions of that top tier competition.

Australia‘s men and their Tongan counterparts go head-to-head in the Men’s Pacific Cup final for the honour of being crowned the 2024 champions of that top tier competition.

Finally, PNG’s men and their New Zealand counterparts meet in the Men’s Promotion/Relegation final. The winners will take their place in the Men’s Pacific Cup 2025, while the losers will compete in the Men’s Pacific Bowl this time next year.

Fixture schedule

All of the below take place on Sunday morning (November 10)…

Women’s Promotion/Relegation final: Papua New Guinea v Samoa (12.40am KO)

Women’s Pacific Cup final: Australia v New Zealand (2.50am KO)

Men’s Pacific Cup final: Australia v Tonga (5.05 KO)

Men’s Promotion/Relegation final: New Zealand v Papua New Guinea (7.20am KO)

How to watch

Here in the UK, coverage will come via Sky Sports on ‘Sky Sports Mix’.

Down Under, games in the Pacific Championships are shown across numerous broadcasters, including the Fox Sports network.

And this weekend’s games will also be live via ‘WatchNRL’, for those who subscribe to that official streaming platform.

