The last four of this year’s 1895 Cup has been locked in: with Bradford, York, Featherstone and Oldham one win from Wembley Stadium.

Four of the Championship’s leading sides have booked their place in this year’s semi-finals after coming through quarter-finals with varying degrees of tension.

The Bulls trailed for large periods of the first half of their game against Sheffield at Odsal and were 8-6 behind at the break, but Brian Noble’s side ultimately ran out winners.

Nathan Mason scored twice for the Bulls with Jordan Lilley, Jayden Okunbor, Kieran Gill and Matty Gee also crossing for tries to secure a 36-20 victory.

A brace from Matty Dawson-Jones and Oliver Roberts wasn’t enough to keep the Eagles in the running for a place at Wembley.

However, last year’s League One champions, Oldham, are also now one win away from a first-ever appearance at Wembley Stadium.

Incredibly, they have never played at the national stadium but after defeating Barrow Raiders at Boundary Park, they are into the last four and will be confident of being involved in the capital in June.

Featherstone Rovers, despite a difficult start to 2025 in the league, are also still in the running for this year’s 1895 Cup. They were comfortable winners against London Broncos, with a Caleb Aekins hat-trick helping ensure their spot in the semi-finals.

And York Knights are also in the last four. Mark Applegarth’s side were also comfortable victors as they defeated Widnes Vikings.

New signing Scott Galeano scored twice to book the Knights’ spot in the semi-finals.

The semi-finals will take place in mid-May, the week after the Challenge Cup semi-finals are held. The last four will be staged on the weekend of May 17 and 18.

And all four sides left in the competition will now fancy their chances of securing an historic piece of silverware and following on from last year’s winners, Wakefield Trinity.