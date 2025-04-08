The draw for the semi-finals of this year’s 1895 Cup will take place at 2.20pm (BST) on Sunday, April 13 and will be broadcast live on BBC Radio Manchester.

With just 80 minutes standing between the four remaining sides in the competition and a trip to Wembley, Sunday’s draw will take place at Boundary Park ahead of Oldham’s meeting with Featherstone Rovers in the Championship.

Those two clubs will both be involved in the 1895 Cup semi-final draw, so could end up being pitted against one another.

1895 Cup semi-final draw details confirmed including ball numbers

All of the quarter-finals took place last Sunday, with Oldham securing their spot in the last four courtesy of a 38-24 win against Barrow Raiders.

Fev meanwhile got the better of London Broncos at Post Office Road, winning 34-6.

The other two sides involved in this weekend’s semi-final draw are Bradford Bulls and York.

Bradford beat Sheffield Eagles 36-20 in the quarter-finals at Odsal, while York saw off Widnes Vikings, winning 39-6.

Of the four sides remaining in it this year, only Featherstone have tasted glory in the competition previously, winning it back in 2021 as they beat York at Wembley.

Rovers were also beaten in the competition’s final the following year by Leigh, then still under the ‘Centurions’ tagline, at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Notably, Oldham are trying to reach Wembley for the first time in their history.

The Roughyeds have been involved in seven Challenge Cup finals, and won three of those, but all seven appearances came away from Wembley.

The ball numbers for Sunday’s semi-final draw have been allocated alphabetically, and are as below…

1. Bradford Bulls

2. Featherstone Rovers

3. Oldham

4. York

The two semi-final ties will be played out over the weekend of May 17/18, with the final then taking place under the Wembley arch three weeks later on Saturday, June 7 during Challenge Cup finals day.