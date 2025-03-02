1895 Cup quarter-final draw made with Wembley two wins away

The draw for the quarter-finals of this year’s 1895 Cup has been made following this weekend’s First Round action.

Over the weekend, the Championship sides involved began their journey in the competition this year, alongside the four League 1 clubs that had made it through the two preliminary rounds introduced this year in a new format.

London Broncos sealed their spot in the quarter-finals on Saturday afternoon with a 26-16 victory in the capital against Dewsbury Rams.

The remaining seven First Round ties were then played out on Sunday as follows…

Batley Bulldogs 12-16 Bradford Bulls

Featherstone Rovers 52-12 Keighley Cougars

Hunslet 26-28 Widnes Vikings

Sheffield Eagles 50-18 Doncaster

York 32-20 Halifax Panthers

Goole Vikings 16-34 Barrow Raiders

Oldham 58-6 Rochdale Hornets

1895 Cup quarter-final draw made with Wembley trip just two wins away

Wakefield are the current holders of the 1895 Cup, and it was Trinity owner Matt Ellis that made the quarter-final draw live on BBC Radio Leeds on Sunday evening.

The four ties were drawn out as follows…

To be played over the weekend of April 5/6

Featherstone Rovers v London Broncos

Bradford Bulls v Sheffield Eagles

York v Widnes Vikings

Oldham v Barrow Raiders

Featherstone (2021) and Sheffield (2019) are now the only clubs still involved in the competition this year to have won it previously. Elsewhere, Widnes (2019) and York (2021) have both reached the 1895 Cup final once without tasting glory.

The 1895 Cup semi-finals will take place over the weekend of May 17/18, with the competition’s final coming at Wembley as part of Challenge Cup Finals Day on Saturday, June 7 with a 5.45pm kick-off.