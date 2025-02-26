The draw for the quarter-final of this year’s 1895 Cup takes place will take place live on BBC Radio Leeds at 5.15pm on Sunday evening (March 2), the RFL have confirmed.

As part of a new format in the competition this year, the League 1 sides involved have already taken part in two Preliminary Rounds, whittling down to a remaining four.

Those four clubs – Dewsbury Rams, Goole Vikings, Keighley Cougars and Rochdale Hornets – will be joined in this weekend’s First Round Proper by the 12 Championship sides based in England.

1895 Cup quarter-final draw details confirmed as Wembley edges closer

The eight First Round Proper ties taking place this weekend can be seen below, with that draw having been made by Laura and Derek Beaumont during the Championship and League 1 season launch day back in January.

As well as Derek owning Super League outfit Leigh Leopards, winners of the 1895 Cup in 2022, the Beaumonts are key stakeholders in AB Sundecks, the company that have sponsored the competition since its formation back in 2019.

Saturday, March 1

London Broncos v Dewsbury Rams (3pm)

Sunday, March 2 – all 3pm unless otherwise stated

Batley Bulldogs v Bradford Bulls (2pm)

Featherstone Rovers v Keighley Cougars (2pm)

Hunslet v Widnes Vikings (2pm)

Sheffield Eagles v Doncaster

York v Halifax Panthers

Goole Vikings v Barrow Raiders

Oldham v Rochdale Hornets

As you’d expect, the eight winners from those ties above will go into Sunday evening’s quarter-final draw.

Featherstone (2021), Halifax (2023) and Sheffield (2019) are the only clubs involved in the competition this year who have won it previously.

Batley Bulldogs (2023), Widnes Vikings (2019) and York (2021) have all reached the 1895 Cup final on one occasion without lifting silverware.

Quarter-final draw ball numbers

Wakefield Trinity are the holders of the 1895 Cup having beaten Sheffield Eagles in the competition’s final under the Wembley arch last June.

Trinity owner Matt Ellis will conduct the quarter-final draw on Sunday evening, with the ball numbers as follows…

1. Batley Bulldogs OR Bradford Bulls

2. Featherstone Rovers OR Keighley Cougars

3. Goole Vikings OR Barrow Raiders

4. Hunslet OR Widnes Vikings

5. London Broncos OR Dewsbury Rams

6. Oldham OR Rochdale Hornets

7. Sheffield Eagles OR Doncaster

8. York OR Halifax Panthers

The four quarter-final ties will be played over the same weekend as the Challenge Cup quarter-finals (April 5/6), with the 1895 Cup semi-finals then taking place over the weekend of May 17/18.

The 1895 Cup final will be played at Wembley as part of Challenge Cup Finals Day on Saturday, June 7 with a 5.45pm kick-off.

