The draw for the First Round of this year’s 1895 Cup has been made, with all the Championship sides entering the competition and learning their first opponents on the road to Wembley.

Made at Oldham’s Boundary Park stadium on Thursday morning, the last 16 ties were drawn by Leigh Leopards owners Derek Beaumont and his wife Laura, whose company AB Sundecks remains the sponsor of the competition.

There is a mouthwatering West Yorkshire derby between Batley Bulldogs and Bradford Bulls, the first two sides to be drawn out. South Yorkshire’s two professional clubs, Sheffield Eagles and Doncaster, will also meet for a place in the quarter-finals.

London Broncos have a home tie against one of the preliminary qualifiers, with League One sides Workington and Dewsbury Rams facing off for a trip to the capital.

Mark Applegarth’s York Knights will face fellow Championship opposition, with Halifax Panthers making the trip to North Yorkshire.

Should Goole get through their first 1895 Cup game, a preliminary game against either Newcastle Thunder or North Wales Crusaders, they will face Championship side Barrow Raiders.

There is also the prospect of a local derby between Oldham and Rochdale, should the Hornets beat both Cornwall and Swinton in the preliminary rounds.

The draw for the two preliminary rounds have already been made. Goole Vikings will take on Newcastle Thunder or North Wales Crusaders, Workington Town will face Dewsbury Rams, Rochdale Hornets or Cornwall will play Swinton Lions and Keighley Cougars play Midlands or Whitehaven. The winners of those ties progress to the last 16.

The first preliminary round will be played on the weekend of February 1-2, while the second preliminary round will be played a fortnight later on February 15-16.

First Round draw (ties to be played March 1-2)

Batley Bulldogs v Bradford Bulls

Sheffield Eagles v Doncaster

Hunslet v Widnes Vikings

London Broncos v Workington or Dewsbury

York Knights v Halifax Panthers

Goole or Newcastle or North Wales v Barrow Raiders

Featherstone Rovers v Keighley or Midlands or Whitehaven

Oldham v Rochdale or Cornwall or Swinton

