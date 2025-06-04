1895 Cup final streaming details confirmed with Featherstone Rovers v York clash free-to-air

Saturday evening’s 1895 Cup final between Featherstone Rovers and York will be free-to-air, streamed live on Super League+.

The two Championship sides will bring the curtain down on finals day under the Wembley arch when they square off in a repeat of the competition’s 2021 final, with this year’s edition getting underway at 5.45pm (BST).

Featherstone won that 2021 showpiece 41-34, with Craig Hall scooping the Ray French award having been chosen as man-of-the-match after scoring a try and kicking five conversions as well as a penalty.

As York hunt for revenge this weekend, viewers will be able to watch the game live free of charge via Super League+.

All you need to be able to watch the stream is a Super League+ account, which is free to make.

Notably, York – who have former Wakefield Trinity boss Mark Applegarth at the helm – go into the final as favourites, currently sat 4th in the Championship.

If they win on Saturday, they’ll be crowned the sixth different winners of the 1895 Cup.

Fev though head to Wembley on the back of four successive wins across all competitions having risen to 8th on the ladder in the second tier under the tutelage of Paul Cooke.

The Flatcappers would become the first club to lift the 1895 Cup twice if they’re able to pull off a shock this weekend.

Rovers also reached the competition’s final in 2022, but were beaten 30-16 at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium by Adrian Lam’s Leigh.

