York Knights secured their first 1895 Cup title in historic fashion after a Liam Harris drop goal secured a stunning win over Featherstone Rovers in which a number of incredible records were set.

The Knights didn’t score a single try on Saturday evening but it mattered little. Two penalties were enough to take their tie with Paul Cooke’s men to golden point extra-time: the first time the final has gone beyond the regulation 80 minutes.

Incredibly, all of Featherstone’s points came from the tee too, with two Ben Reynolds goals cancelling out two from Harris to leave it finely poised at 4-4 after the full 80.

But Harris stepped forward four minutes into golden point to kick a stunning drop goal and put the Knights on the roll of honour for the competition.

They were beaten in the final four years ago by Featherstone, who were within touching distance of becoming the first team ever to win this competition more than once.

But instead, York are now the sixth different winner in the six years the tournament has been held, underlining the strength and unpredictability outside Super League.

Mark Applegarth’s first trophy as a senior head coach will be a sweet moment for him, almost one year to the day since he took charge at the Knights.

After a difficult start to life as head coach of Wakefield Trinity, Applegarth has put York in the Championship’s upper echelons once again.

And now, he has a trophy to his name too.

The Knights took almost 3,000 fans to the capital for the game as they looked to further prove why they are a Super League club in waiting.

And this victory will have shown there is plenty of merit in York’s case as they look to push for a first top flight appearance in over 40 years.

1895 Cup Roll of Honour

2019: Sheffield Eagles

2020: No final

2021: Featherstone Rovers

2022: Leigh Leopards

2023: Halifax Panthers

2024: Wakefield Trinity

2025: York Knights

