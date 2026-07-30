Major doubt has been cast over next month’s 1895 Cup final, with Widnes Vikings threatening to withdraw from the showpiece amid a scheduling row with the Rugby Football League (RFL) which remains ongoing.

For the second time in the competition’s history, following defeat to Sheffield Eagles at Wembley back in 2019, Widnes have reached the 1895 Cup final.

The Vikings are scheduled to meet Championship title favourites London Broncos in this year’s final at the Halliwell Jones Stadium in Warrington on August 31, Bank Holiday Monday.

Having seen the competition’s showpiece moved away from Wembley this year, the HJ was only confirmed as the destination by the RFL in mid-June, with the two finalists confirmed before the venue for the occasion had even been rubber-stamped.

But a little over four weeks out from when the final is scheduled to take place, serious doubt has been cast over whether it will take place at all, with Widnes dissatisfied with the current make up of calendar.

‘That is 100% not acceptable. It’s not acceptable in terms of player welfare, it’s not acceptable in terms of player registrations or anything else’

Having reached the final of the cup competition, both Widnes and London have to reschedule their final games of the regular season in the Championship: the Vikings against Sheffield and the Broncos against Swinton Lions.

Full-time outfit London have been permitted to reschedule their clash against Swinton for the week following the 1895 Cup final.

But as things currently stand, part-time side Widnes have been asked to host Sheffield in midweek ahead of the final, meaning they’d end up playing three games in just eight days.

LoveRugbyLeague understands that rumblings around the scheduling have been ongoing behind the scenes for a number of weeks now, and in the latest episode of the club’s ‘The Forge Podcast‘, Vikings Chairman Stuart Murphy has made public the issues being faced.

With the episode published on July 23, Murphy explained: “In the last week and a half, we’ve had seven meetings that have now had to involve active members of the executive board of the RFL, regulatory staff, commercial people… the last two meetings have had an independent person sitting in them as well.

“We were getting asked to play the (Sheffield) game on 27th August, that is the only day in the calendar that allows four clear days either side of teams playing.

“The rescheduled game was originally going to be played at some point during the week beginning 10th August, and the new owners of Oldham have come in, moving their game against Sheffield from the Friday night (August 7) to the Sunday (August 9).

“In turn, that now doesn’t allow four clear days (between games) within that week.

“We’ve offered playing Tuesdays and switching fixtures around, but again, it doesn’t give four clear days.

“I do want it on record that Sheffield are not pushing this, they want the best for us and for them. They know the experience of getting to the 1895 Cup final, and Mark Hannigan (Operations Director, Sheffield Eagles) is 100% in full support of us on this.

“Meetings have gone back and forth, and even yesterday, after the RFL Council meeting, we then had to meet again to find out where we were up to.

“It’s now been decided that will hold for two weeks until 3rd August, because by 3rd August, we should know where we sit in the league and where we could potentially move it (the Sheffield game to) as well as where they (Sheffield) sit in the league and where they could potentially move it to.

“London, because Swinton can’t play midweek, have been granted permission to play their game against Swinton after the 1895 Cup final. As it stands, they will play on 23rd August and they don’t have another game until they play us (in the 1895 Cup final) on 31st.

“Then, they will have their re-arranged fixture (against Swinton) the following week, and they’ve got nine clear days or ten clear days in which to do that.

“As it stands at the minute, we would play Workington on 23rd, we would then play Sheffield on 27th and then we would play an 1895 Cup final (against London) on 31st.

“That is 100% not acceptable. It’s not acceptable in terms of player welfare, it’s not acceptable in terms of player registrations or anything else.

“I cannot tell you how much of a kick off there has been about this, and it’s not just from our side, it’s from Sheffield as well.”

‘They’re not idle threats… If the league ends up more important to us, then we won’t play the cup final’

Notably, Widnes host London at the DCBL Stadium in a Championship clash this weekend.

The Broncos are yet to taste defeat in the league in 2026, and with a 100% record of 19 wins from 19 games in the competition this term, are close to wrapping up the League Leaders’ Shield.

The Vikings meanwhile sit fourth, but both they – and, importantly, seventh-placed Sheffield – could move up or down in the standings prior to the conclusion of the regular season, which would in turn have an impact on the play-offs.

On the prospect of three games in eight days, Murphy was clear in his and the club’s position, adding: “It’s not happening, we have thrown threats out there and they’re not idle threats.

“If the league ends up more important to us, then we won’t play the cup final.

“And we’ve thrown it the other way as well… if it actually ends up that you can’t change position in the league, then we’ll just field whatever strength squad we need to for Sheffield to make sure we’ve got a competitive squad for the 1895 Cup final.

“We are completely working as a board and with Allan (Coleman, head coach).

“Steam comes out of Allan’s ears on a regular basis about it, but we are doing everything we can, and we can say now that we will not be playing three games in eight days.”

The RFL have been approached for comment by Love Rugby League.

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