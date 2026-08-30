Monday afternoon’s 1895 Cup final between London Broncos and Widnes Vikings (3pm KO) will be shown live and free via SuperLeague+.

Championship League Leaders’ Shield winners London meet fellow play-off side Widnes at the Halliwell Jones Stadium in Warrington on Bank Holiday Monday (August 31), with silverware on the line.

Neither club have lifted the 1895 Cup before, with Widnes coming closest having reached the competition’s inaugural final back in 2019 – only to be beaten at Wembley by Sheffield Eagles.

Accordingly, there will be a new name put on the trophy: and as the two Championship sides battle it out for the honour, the game will be available to watch for free via SuperLeague+.

To watch the game via streaming platform, you will require an account. But if you don’t already have one, then it is free to sign up HERE.

History awaits

Sheffield (2019), Featherstone Rovers (2021), Leigh (2022), Halifax Panthers (2023), Wakefield Trinity (2024) and York Knights (2025) have all won the 1895 Cup on one occasion to date.

Monday will see Widnes become just the third club to compete in two or more of the competition’s finals.

Featherstone currently hold the record with three final appearances having beaten York at Wembley in 2021 before losing to Leigh at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in 2022 and then to the Knights last year under the arch in the capital.

Sheffield are the other side to have featured in two 1895 Cup finals, beating Widnes in 2019 before losing to Wakefield in 2024, with both of those games coming at Wembley.

London have never been involved in an 1895 Cup final before, but enter Monday’s showpiece as overwhelming favourites having lost just one league game this term.

Viewers to choose award winner

The Ray French Award is given to the Player of the Match in the 1895 Cup final, as has been the case since 2019 – celebrating the legendary late former dual-code international, Challenge Cup winner and BBC commentator’s contribution to the sport.

Despite this year’s final having changed venue from Wembley to the Halliwell Jones Stadium, viewers will still decide who scoops the Ray French Award.

This will be decided via a poll, voted on by OurLeague members.