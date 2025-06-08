York’s dramatic 5-4 Golden Point victory over Featherstone Rovers in Saturday evening’s 1895 Cup final brought the first-ever rugby league game at the ‘new’ Wembley to end without a try being scored!

Indeed, never before in the history of the current version of the national stadium has a rugby league game held there not produced a single try.

But under the arch on Saturday, the two Championship sides produced exactly that to write their names into the history books.

Liam Harris scored all five of York’s points, with Ben Reynolds claiming all four of Featherstone‘s. The pair had both slotted home two penalties apiece in the regulation 80-minute period to leave the scoreline at 4-4 come the final hooter.

And in Golden Point extra time, Knights ace Harris – who took home the Ray French Award having been crowned man-of-the-match – stepped up to nail a drop-goal which won it for Mark Applegarth’s side.

1895 Cup final creates unprecedented Wembley history as York boost IMG score with triumph

That drop goal earned York, who are gunning for Super League, an additional 0.1 points for this year’s IMG score.

And if you think the bit of history that’s just been created isn’t all that given the ‘new’ Wembley only opened in 2007, consider that only one rugby league game previous at Wembley had ever ended without a try.

That occasion came in the 1954 Challenge Cup final between Warrington and Halifax, which also ended 4-4 come full-time in the regulation period.

In front of 81,841 spectators at the ‘old’ Wembley, Harry Bath kicked Warrington‘s two goals having missed four further attempts with the boot.

Tyssul Griffiths was the man responsible for Halifax‘s two goals on the day, and he too passed up two other opportunities to win it from the tee.

Back then, if a Challenge Cup final ended level, the game didn’t go beyond 80 minutes. Instead, it went to a replay. When this final was replayed, Warrington won 8-4 at Odsal.

So, whether at the ‘old’ or ‘new’ Wembley, only two rugby league games have ever come to an end without a try being scored: including this year’s 1895 Cup final.

Pretty remarkable, isn’t it?!

