Featherstone Rovers will take on York Knights in the 2025 1895 Cup Final after both sides came through contrasting semi-finals on Sunday afternoon.

Rovers and the Knights will square off at Wembley Stadium on Saturday June 8 for the right to be crowned winners of the competition – with Fev looking to become the first team to win the competition on more than one occasion.

Paul Cooke’s side defeated Oldham 40-10 at Boundary Park in what can only be regarded as a major upset after stunning Sean Long’s high-flying Roughyeds.

Caleb Aekins scored twice as Rovers ran riot in Lancashire to emerge comfortable victors and seal their return to Wembley in the final of the competition.

And they will face Mark Applegarth’s Knights in what will be an intriguing final: not least because Cooke was on the York coaching staff at the beginning of this season before leaving to take charge of Rovers.

The Knights came through a thrilling battle against Bradford Bulls to seal their place at Wembley, where they will bid to lift the trophy for the very first time.

The contest ebbed and flowed all afternoon, but Liam Harris’ try midway through the second half opened up genuine daylight for the first time.

Bradford would fight back and when Paul McShane was sin-binned with 15 minutes to go for York, it looked as though the Bulls could mount a huge comeback to book their place at Wembley for the first time in the 1895 Cup.

However, they were unable to fully overturn the deficit and when Joe Brown scored with three minutes remaining, it proved to be enough for the Knights.

Waqa Blake scored a late consolation but the Bulls will now have to turn their attention to the Championship. York, meanwhile, will be at Wembley next month.

1895 Cup semi-finals

Oldham 10-40 Featherstone Rovers

York Knights 28-20 Bradford Bulls

Final to be played Saturday June 8 at Wembley Stadium.