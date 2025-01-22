1895 Cup draw information: New structure, Ball numbers, Clubs involved
The draw for the First Round proper of this year’s 1895 Cup, which has a new structure for 2025, will take place on Thursday afternoon (January 23) at Oldham’s Boundary Park.
Taking place during the launch day for the 2025 Championship and League 1 seasons, everything you need to know about the draw – and the competition – is below…
1895 Cup – The new structure
This year’s edition of the 1895 Cup will begin with two preliminary rounds featuring the 11 League 1 clubs.
These two preliminary rounds have already been drawn, and will start to be played out on February 1, as below…
First Preliminary Round (Ties to be played February 1/2)
- Midlands Hurricanes v Whitehaven RLFC
- Rochdale Hornets v Cornwall
- Newcastle Thunder v North Wales Crusaders
Second Preliminary Round (Ties to be played February 15/16)
- Goole Vikings v Newcastle Thunder OR North Wales Crusaders
- Workington Town v Dewsbury Rams
- Rochdale Hornets OR Cornwall v Swinton Lions
- Keighley Cougars v Midlands Hurricanes OR Whitehaven
The four winners of those Second Preliminary Round ties will join 12 Championship cubs in the last 16, which is the First Round proper.
That draw is the one taking place on Thursday.
Thursday’s First Round Proper draw
The draw will be made by husband and wife Derek and Laura Beaumont, who head up competition sponsors AB Sundecks.
Derek, of course, is also the owner of Super League outfit Leigh Leopards, who lifted the 1895 Cup back in 2022 with victory against Featherstone Rovers at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.
Eight First Round Proper ties will be put together via the draw.
As far as we know, the draw will not be broadcast live anywhere.
First Round Proper draw ball numbers
1. Barrow Raiders
2. Batley Bulldogs
3. Bradford Bulls
4. Doncaster
5. Featherstone Rovers
6. Halifax Panthers
7. Hunslet
8. London Broncos
9. Oldham
10. Sheffield Eagles
11. Widnes Vikings
12. York
13. Qualifier 1 (Goole Vikings, Newcastle Thunder or North Wales Crusaders
14. Qualifier 2 (Workington Town or Dewsbury Rams)
15. Qualifier 3 (Rochdale Hornets, Cornwall or Swinton Lions)
16. Qualifier 4 (Keighley Cougars, Midlands Hurricanes or Whitehaven)
1895 Cup schedule
The 1895 Cup will be played out as below this year…
First Round Proper: March 1/2
Quarter-finals: April 5/6
Semi-finals: May 17/18
Final: June 7 (Wembley)