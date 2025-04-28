An eye-watering total of 18 Super League players have received penalty points from the disciplinary panel this week: but crucially, NONE have been banned and Hull KR’s Sauaso ‘Jesse’ Sue hasn’t even been charged after his red card against Leeds Rhinos.

The clash between Leeds and KR at Headingley on Friday night, which the Robins won 20-14, was littered with controversy.

Jack Sinfield saw yellow on, while Leeds team-mate Ash Handley was sent off late in the game. Handley’s red came a few minutes after KR prop Sue had seen red from Chris Kendall.

But while Sue has escaped any charge altogether, both Sinfield and Handley have been penalised.

Sinfield has received three penalty points, while Handley has received two, despite both being charged with Grade B Head Contact.

This is because Handley was sent off at the time for his offence, so his penalty points are reduced accordingly under the guidelines applied this year.

KR powerhouse Sue already has three penalty points on his record, so another three would have taken him up to the margin for a suspension.

18 Super League players charged as major Sauaso Sue call made

None of the 18 players charged by the Match Review Panel have clocked up enough total penalty points to warrant a ban, so no Super League star will miss out on Magic Weekend through suspension.

Wakefield’s Mason Lino is on the very cusp of a ban after his yellow card in Trinity’s Golden Point defeat away against Catalans Dragons over the weekend though.

Charged with Grade B Head Contact, he has received three penalty points to take his tally for the year up to 5.5

Anything between six and 11 total points brings a one-match ban.

The full list of this week’s charges can be seen below…