18 Super League players charged and two banned as major Sauaso Sue call made

Aaron Bower
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Maika Sivo in action for Leeds Rhinos in 2026

Maika Sivo in action for Leeds Rhinos in 2026

Wakefield Trinity forward Jazz Tevaga and Hull KR prop Sauaso Sue have both been handed one-match suspensions – with 18 Super League players charged following the weekend’s action.

One of the biggest charge sheets of the season so far has been released by the Rugby Football League – with players from nine different clubs landing a sanction of some sort.

The headline is arguably Sue, who was sent off for Rovers during their defeat to Wakefield on Saturday afternoon. He has been given a Grade D Striking charge and an 11-point sanction. That is enough to ensure a one-match ban, falling just short of the total that would have triggered a two-match suspension.

The other player landing a suspension is Tevaga, who will miss Wakefield’s big game with Wigan Warriors on Friday evening. He was given a three-point sanction for a Grade B charge of making late contact with a passer, taking him back over the threshold for a one-match ban.

No ban for Storton

The other big news is that Wakefield forward Matty Storton has avoided a suspension despite being sent off at the weekend in the win over the Robins.

Storton is charged, and gets four points for a Grade C Head Contact charge. But that is not enough to pass through the six-point barrier that would trigger an automatic one-match suspension.

St Helens duo David Klemmer and Curtis Sironen have both been given Grade B charges for their respective incidents in the defeat to Leeds Rhinos. They both get three points and a fine.

Wigan Warriors forward Patrick Mago also gets the same punishment for his trip on Catalans Dragons half-back Lewis Dodd during the win in Paris on Saturday evening.

And Leeds Rhinos winger Maika Sivo also is given three penalty points and a fine for a Grade B Dangerous Contact charge in their win over St Helens last Thursday.

In total, well over a dozen player have landed charges. That includes Luke Thomas, the young Warrington forward who some thought would be in danger of a ban after a tip tackle on Hull’s Harvie Hill. But Thomas only gets a Grade A charge and one point.

MRP charges from Super League Round 13

  • Luke Thomas (Warrington) – Grade A Dangerous Throw – 1 point (No Further Action)
  • Joe Batchelor (Hull FC) – Grade B Dangerous Contact – 3 points (fine)
  • Ben Currie (Warrington) – Grade A Late Contact on Kicker – 1 point (NFA)
  • Asher O’Donnell (Huddersfield) – Grade A Late Contact on Passer – 1 point (NFA)
  • Andy Ackers (Bradford) – Grade B Head Contact – 3 points (fine)
  • Riley Dean (Bradford) – Grade A Striking – 1 point (NFA)
  • Curtis Sironen (St Helens) – Grade B Striking – 3 points (fine)
  • David Klemmer (St Helens) – Grade B Late Contact on Passer – 3 points (fine)
  • Maika Sivo (Leeds) – Grade B Dangerous Contact – 3 points (fine)
  • Kaide Ellis (Wigan) – Grade B Dangerous Contact – 3 points (fine)
  • Patrick Mago (Wigan) – Grade B Trip – 3 points (fine)
  • Isaiah Vagana (Wakefield) – Grade B Dangerous Contact – 3 points (fine)
  • Jazz Tevaga (Wakefield) – Grade B Late Contact on passer – 3 points (one match ban)
  • Matty Storton (Wakefield) – Grade C Head Contact – 4 points (fine)
  • Sauaso Sue (Hull KR) – Grade D Striking – 11 points (one match ban)
  • Caius Faatili (Wakefield) – Grade A Dangerous Throw – 1 point (NFA)
  • Joe Ofahengaue (Leigh) – Grade A Late Contact on Passer – 1 point (fine)
  • Jack Hughes (Leigh) – Grade A Striking – 1 point (NFA)
Rugby League News Jazz Tevaga

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