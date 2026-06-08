Wakefield Trinity forward Jazz Tevaga and Hull KR prop Sauaso Sue have both been handed one-match suspensions – with 18 Super League players charged following the weekend’s action.

One of the biggest charge sheets of the season so far has been released by the Rugby Football League – with players from nine different clubs landing a sanction of some sort.

The headline is arguably Sue, who was sent off for Rovers during their defeat to Wakefield on Saturday afternoon. He has been given a Grade D Striking charge and an 11-point sanction. That is enough to ensure a one-match ban, falling just short of the total that would have triggered a two-match suspension.

The other player landing a suspension is Tevaga, who will miss Wakefield’s big game with Wigan Warriors on Friday evening. He was given a three-point sanction for a Grade B charge of making late contact with a passer, taking him back over the threshold for a one-match ban.

No ban for Storton

The other big news is that Wakefield forward Matty Storton has avoided a suspension despite being sent off at the weekend in the win over the Robins.

Storton is charged, and gets four points for a Grade C Head Contact charge. But that is not enough to pass through the six-point barrier that would trigger an automatic one-match suspension.

St Helens duo David Klemmer and Curtis Sironen have both been given Grade B charges for their respective incidents in the defeat to Leeds Rhinos. They both get three points and a fine.

Wigan Warriors forward Patrick Mago also gets the same punishment for his trip on Catalans Dragons half-back Lewis Dodd during the win in Paris on Saturday evening.

And Leeds Rhinos winger Maika Sivo also is given three penalty points and a fine for a Grade B Dangerous Contact charge in their win over St Helens last Thursday.

In total, well over a dozen player have landed charges. That includes Luke Thomas, the young Warrington forward who some thought would be in danger of a ban after a tip tackle on Hull’s Harvie Hill. But Thomas only gets a Grade A charge and one point.

MRP charges from Super League Round 13