18 Super League players charged and two banned as major Sauaso Sue call made
Wakefield Trinity forward Jazz Tevaga and Hull KR prop Sauaso Sue have both been handed one-match suspensions – with 18 Super League players charged following the weekend’s action.
One of the biggest charge sheets of the season so far has been released by the Rugby Football League – with players from nine different clubs landing a sanction of some sort.
The headline is arguably Sue, who was sent off for Rovers during their defeat to Wakefield on Saturday afternoon. He has been given a Grade D Striking charge and an 11-point sanction. That is enough to ensure a one-match ban, falling just short of the total that would have triggered a two-match suspension.
The other player landing a suspension is Tevaga, who will miss Wakefield’s big game with Wigan Warriors on Friday evening. He was given a three-point sanction for a Grade B charge of making late contact with a passer, taking him back over the threshold for a one-match ban.
No ban for Storton
The other big news is that Wakefield forward Matty Storton has avoided a suspension despite being sent off at the weekend in the win over the Robins.
Storton is charged, and gets four points for a Grade C Head Contact charge. But that is not enough to pass through the six-point barrier that would trigger an automatic one-match suspension.
St Helens duo David Klemmer and Curtis Sironen have both been given Grade B charges for their respective incidents in the defeat to Leeds Rhinos. They both get three points and a fine.
Wigan Warriors forward Patrick Mago also gets the same punishment for his trip on Catalans Dragons half-back Lewis Dodd during the win in Paris on Saturday evening.
And Leeds Rhinos winger Maika Sivo also is given three penalty points and a fine for a Grade B Dangerous Contact charge in their win over St Helens last Thursday.
In total, well over a dozen player have landed charges. That includes Luke Thomas, the young Warrington forward who some thought would be in danger of a ban after a tip tackle on Hull’s Harvie Hill. But Thomas only gets a Grade A charge and one point.
MRP charges from Super League Round 13
- Luke Thomas (Warrington) – Grade A Dangerous Throw – 1 point (No Further Action)
- Joe Batchelor (Hull FC) – Grade B Dangerous Contact – 3 points (fine)
- Ben Currie (Warrington) – Grade A Late Contact on Kicker – 1 point (NFA)
- Asher O’Donnell (Huddersfield) – Grade A Late Contact on Passer – 1 point (NFA)
- Andy Ackers (Bradford) – Grade B Head Contact – 3 points (fine)
- Riley Dean (Bradford) – Grade A Striking – 1 point (NFA)
- Curtis Sironen (St Helens) – Grade B Striking – 3 points (fine)
- David Klemmer (St Helens) – Grade B Late Contact on Passer – 3 points (fine)
- Maika Sivo (Leeds) – Grade B Dangerous Contact – 3 points (fine)
- Kaide Ellis (Wigan) – Grade B Dangerous Contact – 3 points (fine)
- Patrick Mago (Wigan) – Grade B Trip – 3 points (fine)
- Isaiah Vagana (Wakefield) – Grade B Dangerous Contact – 3 points (fine)
- Jazz Tevaga (Wakefield) – Grade B Late Contact on passer – 3 points (one match ban)
- Matty Storton (Wakefield) – Grade C Head Contact – 4 points (fine)
- Sauaso Sue (Hull KR) – Grade D Striking – 11 points (one match ban)
- Caius Faatili (Wakefield) – Grade A Dangerous Throw – 1 point (NFA)
- Joe Ofahengaue (Leigh) – Grade A Late Contact on Passer – 1 point (fine)
- Jack Hughes (Leigh) – Grade A Striking – 1 point (NFA)